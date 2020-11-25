A 38-year-old Seattle man was arrested Friday, Nov. 20, for second-degree burglary, unlawful possession of legend drugs and delivery of a synthetic controlled substance.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred during the early morning hours at Tim’s Pharmacy, located on the 100 block of First Street in Yelm.
At about 12:30 a.m., officers during a routine patrol heard an alarm coming from the location. According to reports, officers saw a tall man inside of the building holding a large trash bag. A deputy gave commands for him to drop the bag and exit the building.
The man, later identified as Koumssa Wakgira, 38, of Seattle, complied with the officers’ request and he was held in the back of a police vehicle. According to records, a search of the building found no other suspects.
Police reported damage to a refrigeration storage unit as well as many disheveled cabinets and opened pill bottles around the area. The front door of the facility had a yellow pry mark, and there was damage to the slide door, according to police reports. A search for the tool used to enter the building didn’t turn up anything.
Officers were unable to find any vehicles nearby, leading them to suspect that Wakgira was dropped off.
Upon arresting Wakgira, police reportedly found a white bottle in his left sock with multiple pills with differing milligrams of Oxycodone inside. Officers also reportedly found about $276 in cash on him, which they say is consistent with narcotic distribution.
Police estimate Wakgira attempted to take hundreds of pills from the business, though a followup investigation is expected. Wakgira was then booked into Thurston County Jail.
