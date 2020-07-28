A 70-year-old Yelm woman was the victim of a fraud incident reported Tuesday, July 21.
According to police reports, the elderly woman was contacted over the phone by someone who claimed to be with the Social Security Administration and was told she owed $5,000 for having “out of country accounts.”
She reportedly did as the fraudsters requested and purchased $4,500 worth of Visa gift cards and provided them the numbers over the phone. Her grandson later informed her that she had been the victim of a scam.
Following the scam, the woman said the phone numbers she tried to call back were no longer valid.
