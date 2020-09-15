Paying bills and fees isn’t fun, but for city of Tenino residents it’s now easier thanks to a partnership between Tenino and Certified Payments, a company that provides payment services to government agencies.
According to John Millard, Tenino clerk/treasurer, residents may now pay their utility bills and municipal court fees online or at City Hall with a credit or debit card, or via eCheck — and may use a bank card to pay for permits, park fees and more in person.
Millard noted that for other than quarry pool passes, the service fee remains a maximum of 2.5 percent of the transaction amount, with a $1 minimum for all transactions less than $40 when using credit or debit cards. For quarry pool passes, the minimum service fee is 50 cents, and there is no longer a transaction fee for payments made using eChecks.
Certified Payments also allows residents to look up their payment history using the Consumer Payment Lookup tool from the city’s website. Any payment made in person or online through the CertPay system can be accessed 24/7.
All available online payment and information lookup options may be accessed through the city’s website via this link: https://cityoftenino.us/cityhall/page/payment-center. Please note that this update only pertains to the buttons labeled “CPS.”
Tenino will continue to work with Certified Payment Systems into the future to make online bill payments available for more services provided by the city.
Have questions about your payment? Contact City Hall at 360-264-2368, Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
