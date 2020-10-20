The boxing match for Thurston County Commissioner District 1 is a study in contrasts.
Call it bare knuckles versus rope-a-dope.
On hand No. 1 is Republican C Davis, 60, a controversial, take-no-prisoners personality who ran in 2018 for state Legislative District 22 Rep. Position 1. He finished second behind Carolina Mejia in the Aug. 4 District 1 primary election. Davis is a landlord and online marketer.
On hand No. 2 is Mejia, a 29-year-old political neophyte running in her first election. She handily beat Davis in the primary by garnering 32 percent of the vote to Davis’s 18 percent. Mejia is a judicial assistant for Thurston County Superior Court.
Davis’s campaign centers on three themes: 1.) Repairing the existing Thurston County Courthouse rather than building a new one;
2.) Streamlining building permits, prioritizing property rights and removing excessive regulations (which includes delisting the pocket gopher as endangered); and
3.) Eliminating homeless camps by sending camp residents to jobs, labor-based drug treatment or into the legal system — and funding more sheriff’s deputies and corrections officers.
On his campaign website, Davis elaborated on the homeless camps and how they are affecting the area’s environment: “Here in Thurston County we have a fine combination of well preserved seashore, forests, rural farming areas and small cities,” he wrote. “But much of this is being marred by the county’s permissiveness towards homeless camps. These camps release raw, human sewage into our waterways, sensitive wetlands and salmon habitat. It does no good to put billions of dollars into salmon habitat restoration if we so willingly allow this habitat to be destroyed.
“These camps also degrade the environment by creating huge volumes of trash, much of which is hazardous. These camps must be removed and the answer is fairly simple: enforce the law and make a pathway to jobs.”
In a recent email to the Nisqually Valley News, Davis also extended his views on a proposed new county courthouse: “I believe that the voters deserve to know where candidates stand on the issues,” Davis wrote. “I have made it clear that the taxpayers of Thurston County don’t need or want a $400 million courthouse funded over 25 years (almost a generation and a half).
“We can renovate our current courthouse for a fraction, which is the responsible thing to do. My opponent won’t tell voters her position on this important issue. If you can’t be transparent, don’t run for public office.”
In written comments to the NVN, Mejia offered this concerning the courthouse:
“I am an employee of Thurston County Superior Court, and I cannot give my opinion or thoughts on this matter due to the Judicial Code of Conduct and ethics rules. However, I believe an elected official has an obligation to their constituents to do what is in the best interest for the community.”
Mejia — who prevailed in a Thurston County Superior Court case in August against a local political activist who questioned her U.S. citizenship and accused her of possible voter fraud — lists three campaign priorities: budget, affordable housing, and the environment.
First off, she believes the criminal justice budget must be reassessed: “I am not proposing cuts to the current budget, but I am proposing accountability, transparency and increased oversight within the departments,” she wrote to the NVN. “Thurston County cannot afford to continue going into a deficit. We need to prioritize needs to create a viable, practical plan. We need to take urgent action to ensure we are replenishing our rainy-day fund.”
Secondly, Mejia believes it’s essential to balance urban growth and protect the county’s rural areas from overdevelopment.
“Considering the complexities of the housing issues within Thurston County, we need to take a holistic approach to completely understand how unaffordable housing is affecting our community,” she wrote. “We must come up with ideas and solutions that will address the issues head on and help keep Thurston County thriving.”
Those solutions include reducing obstacles that will allow residents to secure housing and finding innovative ways to produce revenue for the county without relying on property taxes or levies.
“Crippling high property taxes are prompting families of all walks of life to leave this great county because of the financial burden these taxes are placing on them,” she wrote.
Third, Mejia contends the county must review its environmental policies to ensure they are “based on respect and justice for all residents.”
She added: “This should include respect for sovereign land, communities of color, and the acknowledgement and respect for the treatises and agreements with the indigenous people. Promote the responsible use of land and resources in the interest of people and other living beings, while simultaneously promoting economic and structural growth.”
Despite not being able to campaign door to door or conduct campaign events due to COVID-19, Mejia has been busy the past couple of months getting the word out in other ways about her campaign. She and her campaign volunteers have been dropping campaign literature on doorsteps, contacting voters by phone and text messaging and continuing virtual chats with Mejia at 10 a.m. on Saturdays.
“We’re trying to reach as many community members and querying community leaders about different perspectives on issues that are affecting the community,” she wrote in a recent email. “We’re trying to stay positive, work as hard as we can, and hope for the best.”
Davis, too, is no doubt hoping for the best, though like Mejia he has faced controversial scrutiny since the primary election ended.
In August, Socialist Party member Andrew Saturn filed a voter registration challenge against Davis alleging he didn’t reside at the address under which he had registered to vote.
In a subsequent hearing, Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall agreed with Saturn and ultimately ruled that Davis was obliged to change his residential address on his voter registration form. Davis complied.
At about the same time, Davis faced another potentially damaging accusation that was published online and in local media when two local women accused him of behaving improperly with them as teenage girls. The accusations prompted the Thurston County Republican Party to withdraw its endorsement and financial backing for him.
Davis had denied any wrongdoing in both cases, and in the meantime his campaign has rolled along.
In a recent email to the NVN, he wrote:
“Me and my hard working team will continue to engage voters and spread our message of constitutional values, property owners rights, law and order and creating more jobs and property in the county. I am excited that people are taking notice of my campaign and looking to the brighter future that I strive to create.”
In other recent comments, Davis has lambasted the recent spate of violent social unrest and what he believes are roadblocks to sustained development in the county.
“Over the past few months, we have been plagued with anarchist violence,” he wrote. “Half of downtown Olympia has been boarded up. Rochester has now had two anarchist incursions. We cannot be a free society without the rule of law, equally applied. I back the blue and will make public safety a priority.”
In reference to affordable housing, he wrote: “We have a housing shortage. This is because previous commissions have failed to remove roadblocks to development. If we want affordable housing we must have MORE housing supply. We also must have lower development costs and faster permit issue times.”
He added: “A big impediment to development has been the pocket gopher/rat. It is NOT a critical species, it is a destructive pest (as defined by the USDA). It is also nearly indestructible. We MUST have it delisted, which I believe we can do. Yet no commission has petitioned to have it delisted. I will!”
As the District 1 campaign nears the end, Mejia has surpassed Davis’s campaign contributions, though her expenditures have been greater.
As of mid-October, Mejia had raised $91,366 in contributions and expended $65,491 on campaign materials. She has donated $5,000 to her own campaign and received another $5,000 from the Washington State Democrats. Small contributions have totalled $4,662, and a variety of donors have contributed from $1,750 to $500.
Davis has received $3,327 in contributions and $1,200 in loans for a total of $4,527. He has expended $2,853 on campaign materials. Davis received $500 from the Thurston County Republican Party and from $300 to $40 from a variety of other donors.
Mejia has received endorsements from a host of state and local elected political leaders, including former U.S. 10th Congressional District Rep. Denny Heck, who is currently running for state lieutenant governor, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, 22nd Legislative District Rep. Laurie Dolan, 22nd Legislative District Sen. Sam Hunt and state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler.
C Davis lists no endorsements on his campaign website.
