The Yelm Community Schools Board of Directors unanimously voted to approve the use of emergency credit waivers to help students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic graduate from high school.
“The state Board of Education emergency credit waiver grants districts the flexibility so students in this graduating class, as well as 2020, who are on track to graduate at the beginning of this year are not negatively impacted by COVID,” said Lisa Cadero-Smith, Yelm Community Schools assistant superintendent, at the April 26 school board meeting. “The waiver-graduation requirements are limited to classes that were impacted by COVID, and the district will prioritize the completion of core coursework and coursework related to the students’ High School and Beyond Plan.”
The waivers are used in lieu of proven competency credits, which are earned when a student gets a passing grade in core coursework, but Cadero-Smith said these waivers will be used as sparingly as possible.
“It would truly be a last resort,” she said. “What we want to do first, is create competency crediting for students so that they actually learn the standards, and they take that learning into their post-secondary opportunities. So yes, it is available to us. No, we are not doing it in any sort of blanket or pervasive way.”
The district will evaluate each student’s progress toward graduation and create ways for them to prove competency.
“While this credit-waiver option is available to us, and we appreciate having this opportunity, we’re going to focus on getting credit to our students through competency and other means,” Cadero-Smith said.
Staff at Yelm High School worked hard last year to give students individual chances to earn credits and with guidance from the district office, will do it again this year, she said.
“The long and short of this, is that as a district, what we’ll focus on are what are called ‘good faith efforts’ and that’s really making every opportunity possible for students to earn credit,” Cadero-Smith said. “And we did a phenomenal job of that last year as a result of the strong, strong work of Yelm High School.”
Also at the meeting, the volunteers of the year for each of the district’s institutions were named. Brian Wharton, Yelm Community Schools superintendent, said that while this year was strange, with little access for volunteers to participate on campuses, dutiful folks found a way to lend a hand all the same.
The 2021 Volunteers of the Year by school are as follows:
Yelm High School
Brandon Thompson, a Yelm High School graduate who spent hundreds of hours helping student-athletes reach their true potential.
Ridgeline Middle School
Cathy Hicks, a Ridgeline Middle School Booster Club member who helped implement programs and activities for the school.
Yelm Middle School
Kathy Steele, a former teacher at Yelm Middle School who helped out in any way she could, including school drawings with prizes for the students.
Mill Pond Elementary School
Brenda Leonard, a parent who made gift baskets for high-achieving students at Mill Pond Elementary and treat bags for the staff.
Fort Stevens Elementary School
Kristian Little, a parent who serves as the Fort Stevens Elementary Booster Club president.
McKenna Elementary School
Samantha Abeyta, a library assistant at McKenna Elementary, who routinely stocked and wheeled out a “free library” cart full of books for the students to access after school hours.
Prairie Elementary School
Kara Clary, the former owner of ABC Academy, who spent the last year as a student-teacher at Prairie Elementary and then became a long-term substitute at the school.
Southworth Elementary School
Kim Sellon, a parent who supported the social-emotional needs of staff members at Southworth Elementary by creating bath bombs for them with her kids.
Lackamas Elementary School
Karla Wiesner, a parent who created treats for every student at Lackamas Elementary in its monthly “meet and beep bags” and encouraged them to keep on learning.
