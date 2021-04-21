Last week, Greg Ireland’s living room was full of youth baseball uniforms.
Hundreds of them.
That’s because Ireland, an airline pilot by day, is the president of the Nisqually Basin Youth Baseball League, which started its regular season Tuesday.
This year is particularly exciting, Ireland told the Nisqually Valley News, because COVID-19 related shutdowns caused the league to cancel its season last year.
“I was supposed to learn last season how to manage this whole thing, but there was nothing to learn,” he said. “So I’ve been president for about a year, but this is my first season doing it. … We’ve had to navigate how to start the league back up in the world of COVID.”
One of the things the league did to accommodate folks in the uncertainty of whether or not this year’s spring season would be canceled too, was to let folks register without a fee at first. Then, when it became clear the season was up to bat, the registration team burst down the baseline, reminding parents and guardians to make their payments.
All 330 kids registered, boys and girls, have been given Major League Baseball neck gaiters to pull up from around their necks when they go into their dugouts or gather in team huddles
“Huddle up, mask up,” has become a common catch phrase during practice, Ireland said.
Due to COVID-19 related restrictions, spectators — who are welcome at the games — are asked to follow each field’s mask rules and social distancing guidelines, as they vary from facility to facility.
Yelm games are primarily held at Sam Brewer Field or Longmire Park. For a full schedule visit yelmbaseball.org.
“The pandemic has been especially difficult for children,” Ireland said. “They’re locked in the house, it’s hard to see their buddies, school is online. Through it all, we’ve had so many parents come up to us board members, me in particular, and say ‘thank you for having the courage to get our kids back to normal, to get them running.’”
While registration is closed for the spring season, the league is launching a fall baseball season this year, with sign ups starting in July.
Coming up, any boys or girls who are 9 to 12-years-old, who want to try out for the 10U and 12U all-star teams can do so from 2 to 4 p.m. April 25 at Longmire Park.
This year, the Yelm-area athletes will be going head-to-head with teams from the Lacey area’s Black Hills Youth Baseball league as well.
Spread out across 24 teams, the youngest kid enrolled this year is 4 years old and the oldest is 15.
“In the past, the league has only gone up to 12 years old,” Ireland said. “We call that, ‘Majors.’ So when the kids get to Majors and they graduate from that, there was no other place for them to go. So one of my ‘whys’ for the league and for the job was to create a Babe Ruth program for kids 13 to 15 years old.”
Nisqually Basin has debuted two of these Babe Ruth teams this year — the Orioles and the Pirates — both of which are playing in a 13U league that is countywide in the 13-Prep division. They will play games as far as Kelso, Olympia and even Chehalis, among other stops along the way.
Ireland said the Babe Ruth program’s 13-Prep division is a stepping stone for many young athletes.
“Nationwide, there’s been this discovery in baseball,” Ireland said. “Kids that are 12 years old play on bases that are 70 feet long. Then when they turn 13, traditionally they would go to the full Major League Baseball 90 foot field. But that 20 feet is a huge step up, so the young player who was an all-star when he was 12 years old all the sudden can’t get a hit, because that 90 feet is just too far.”
To remedy that issue, the 13-Prep players use an 80 foot field.
Plus, families only pay $250 per athlete, which is hundreds of dollars less than select teams, the only other option for the age group.
Ireland coaches his 11-year-old son’s team, and said he relishes the chance to share his passion for the game with the younger generation.
“I didn’t play baseball past high school, but it’s such a fun game,” Ireland said. “I tell the kids all the time that baseball is a thinking game. It’s a mental game. It’s about finding your zone.”
He said the philosophy at Nisqually Basin Youth Baseball league is that baseball should be fun.
“Kids won’t remember if they won or lost on Tuesday, April 20, but they’ll remember that they had a good time,” Ireland said. “That’s what being 11 years old is all about.”
At his practices, he and the other coaches try to keep the kids moving.
“It’s a lot of moving around from station-to-station and thing-to-thing, skill-to-skill,” Ireland said. “Occasionally, we’ll show up with water balloons — the reward for hits or plays. Or we’ll put the soccer ball on the tee and we’ll play soccer-ball baseball.”
He said the program runs on the blood, sweat and tears of parent volunteers. All are welcome to lend a hand, regardless of how much or little time can be pledged.
Ultimately, its skills like grit, perseverance and humility that baseball teaches kids, Ireland said.
“I don’t know that there’s a whole lot of Bryce Harpers or Ken Griffey Jr.s in Yelm, but there are going to be good men and good women that are going to be formed by the character building that happens on the baseball field,” he said. “It’s worth investing in.”
