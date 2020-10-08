For a second time, Sen. Randi Becker, R-Olympia, has been named as the Washington State Medical Association’s Legislator of the Year.
According to a news release from the state Senate GOP, Becker, a 2nd Legislative District lawmaker, is only one of two legislators to receive this honor twice.
During her 12-year tenure in the Senate, Becker has been a champion on health care issues and has worked to draft and pass legislation to create access for telemedicine. Becker is not seeking reelection this year.
“I am so thrilled to receive this honor again from the Washington State Medical Association,” she said in a statement. “Telemedicine has been a life saver in providing care to people during the COVID-19 crisis. I’ve always felt strongly that it is the future in health care and have done everything I possibly could to improve access to, and acceptance of, this technology.”
According to the news release, Becker has partnered with the state Medical Association on a variety of telemedicine bills.
“Sen. Becker’s leadership and staunch advocacy on telemedicine left physicians and patients better prepared for the rapid shift to telemedicine services as result of the pandemic,” a news release from the Medical Association read. “It is clear that Sen. Becker spent her time as a state legislator prioritizing the expansion of telemedicine and prime sponsored many crucial bills over the years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.