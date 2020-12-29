Computer servers at Fort Stevens Elementary lost power Wednesday, Dec. 23, after a trio of unknown suspects reportedly stole about 450 feet of electrical wiring from the property in the early morning.
It’s estimated the suspects stole about $10,000 worth of the material.
Yelm officers received calls from a district staff member at about 8 a.m. that day. After arriving at the school, officers were told that the district had reported an alarm at 1:22 a.m. indicating the school’s servers had lost power.
Information technology staff members were able to determine that someone had walked onto school grounds and pried open an underground power vault. The suspect cut three wires at two separate vaults before pulling the wire from the ground and leaving the property.
In blurry photos captured by nearby cameras, three suspects can be seen pulling wire from one of the vaults. Another photo showed what appeared to be an older, four-door sedan, possibly a Volvo with a sunroof, on school grounds around the time of the crime.
No license plate number or distinct facial features were recovered from the photos.
The suspects are still unknown to Yelm police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.