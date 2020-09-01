A Pierce County deputy rescued an unconscious 11-year-old girl from the back seat of a car that caught fire following a crash Saturday.
According to a Facebook post by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Fred Wiggins with the mountain detachment was on a routine patrol in the Graham area at around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, when he came upon a collision involving three vehicles.
Wiggins reportedly left his vehicle and ran toward the accident. He immediately noticed an unconscious girl in the back seat of a “seriously damaged green Honda CRV.”
“Our deputy tried to extricate the child from the vehicle, but the doors were jammed shut due to the collision and the vehicle had started to catch on fire,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.
Wiggins reportedly came back with a fire extinguisher while a bystander smashed in one of the windows, cut the child’s seat belt and removed her before the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
A deputy who arrived later on scene recognized the bystander as Commander Todd Rossi with the Tukwila Police Department, according to the Facebook post. Rossi has also served as a U.S. Army Reserve Command sergeant major for a battalion at JBLM.
“Thank you Commander Rossi for your bravery in the community where you live and where we serve,” the department wrote. “We truly appreciate your efforts to help save the life of this precious child.”
The Graham Fire Department was also called to the scene to help extinguish the blaze.
