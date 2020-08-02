The Nisqually Indian Tribe is soliciting applications from area organizations to receive 2020 charitable and local government funding through its Nisqually Indian Tribe Charitable and Local Government Program.
All applications are due by Sept. 25.
To qualify for local government funding the organization must be non-tribal, organized to provide emergency services and/or service agencies (including those agencies responsible for traffic and transportation), or be a law enforcement agency.
To qualify for charitable funds the organization must be registered 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt with the Internal Revenue Service and be in Washington state.
Thurston County will be the main priority for funding, but any remaining funds may be offered to other locations.
Interested applicants may contact Nicole Bryant at Charitables@nisqually-nsn.gov. For more information about the Nisqually Indian Tribe, please visit www.nisqually-nsn.gov.
More than 170 area agencies and organizations received more than $1 million in operational funding from the 2019 Nisqually Indian Tribe Charitable and Local Government Program.
The tribe invests a portion of its profits from its casino into the community, providing much-needed support. The tribe’s enterprise corporation, Medicine Creek Enterprises, manages and grows the tribe’s business interests, including Red Wind Casino, She Na Num Seafood, Nisqually Post and Print and six Nisqually Markets.
The Nisqually Indian Tribe Charitable and Local Government Program has awarded more than $7 million over the past seven years.
