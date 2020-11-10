Rep. Andrew Barkis won reelection to his seat representing the 2nd Legislative District last week. Barkis was holding 95.36 percent of the vote as of Tuesday morning’s deadline, according to the Secretary of State’s website.
He did not have an opponent on the ballot.
Barkis, 52, is set to serve his third full term starting this January. He was originally appointed to the seat in February 2016 after the resignation of Graham Hunt.
“I’m very pleased with the results. It was a good year to be unopposed, it allowed me a lot of time to work statewide on Republican House candidates, and overall I’m very pleased with the results in a very tough year,” Barkis told the Nisqually Valley News by phone. “I’m looking forward to serving the people of the 2nd District,”
He said work has largely begun on fixing the House Transportation budget, and he plans on continuing to submit affordable housing legislation to the governing body.
William Rowland, 56, a Puyallup-based systems engineer, fielded a write-in campaign against Barkis as a Republican. Write-in ballots in that race totaled a mere 4.64 percent of the 66,172 counted thus far.
Thurston County had about 9,400 ballots left to process, as of early Monday afternoon, and Pierce County had about 5,000.
Counties will certify their general election results on Tuesday, Nov. 24, and the last day for the Secretary of State to certify the election results is Thursday, Dec. 3.
