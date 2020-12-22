South Puget Sound Community College (SPSCC) and the SPSCC Foundation last week announced its largest gift in school history, a $2.5 million gift from the Bruno and Evelyne Betti Foundation. The gift will impact the college’s professional technical degree programs, as well as healthcare programs in the Dr. Angela Bowen Center for Health Education.
The Betti gift directs $1.5 million as an endowed scholarship supporting professional technical students at SPSCC. The gift also directs $1 million toward developing a new nursing simulation space in the Dr. Angela Bowen Center for Health Education. To honor these gifts, SPSCC will rename Building 16 the Bruno & Evelyne Betti Automotive & Welding Center and will name the second floor of the Bowen Center the Bruno & Evelyne Betti Healthcare Simulation Lab.
A representative from the Bruno and Evelyne Betti Foundation shared that the gift is about a lifelong program of “Giving A Leg Up” to support others, which was the heart of the Bettis’ philanthropic work.
Bruno and Evelyne Betti’s philanthropic interests were many and varied. Their generosity extended to students of the vocational and technical trades as well as supporting practical degrees in business, education, engineering, medicine, nursing and other sciences. Bruno passed away in 1998 and Evelyne continued their work until her passing in 2007. Today, the Bruno and Evelyne Betti Foundation continue their philanthropic mission.
