A 16-year-old Yelm runaway who attempted to drive to Ohio to be with her boyfriend was found safe in Montana on Sunday, just a day after her parents reported her missing.
She and the vehicle were found by Rosebud County deputies near Ashland. Her vehicle was stopped at a gas station off U.S. Route 212 because it had a flat tire, according to police reports.
The Yelm Police Department was initially notified of the Yelm teen’s disappearance on Saturday, Oct. 3. The teenager’s mother called at about 3 a.m. to report that her daughter had gone missing and that she had taken her red 2011 Dodge Durango without permission.
The woman said she had last seen her daughter a little after midnight before she went to sleep. When she awoke at 3 a.m., she noticed that her daughter was gone and that she had left a note saying that she was going to Los Angeles, according to police reports.
She told the Yelm officer that she’s not sure why her daughter would go to L.A. since they have no ties to the location. The Yelm teen also reportedly didn’t know how to drive.
Later that day, around 5:30 p.m., Yelm officers called the mother back after speaking with the teen’s father. The mother said she was able to access most of her daughter’s online content except for her Kik account. Kik is a messaging application, and the mother said she contacted the company in an attempt to get access.
The mother told officers it was possible someone helped her daughter or picked her up as the teen was talking to a male located in Ohio online. She told officers she believed that was where her daughter was headed.
At around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers received a list of the teen’s cellphone contacts and began making calls down the list in an effort to get information. The police noticed within the contact list that there was a male with an address in Nile, Ohio.
Yelm officers reached out to the local police department, telling them to reach out to the male and found out that they had updated information about the teen. The department told the Yelm officer that she was in Montana and was broken down on the side of the highway, according to police reports.
Yelm police were able to get in contact with the county sheriff’s department and confirm she was OK. According to the police reports, the parents then began making their way to Montana.
