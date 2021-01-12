The body of a 65-year-old Eatonville woman was recovered Sunday on a steep slope below Ricksecker Point in the southwest corner of Mount Rainier National Park.
According to a news release from the park, Constance Markham is believed to have accidentally fallen at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday below the vantage point into steep, hazardous terrain.
A recovery team was able to confirm she was deceased shortly after her fall and returned the next day to recover her body by way of helicopter extraction. Markham’s body has since been turned over to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office, according to the national park.
Ricksecker Point is a pull-off vantage area located about 5 miles west of Paradise.
According to the park, 22 National Park Service employees, 13 Mountain Rescue Association personnel, eight Nordic Patrol volunteers and one person from Pierce County Fire District 23 assisted in the recovery mission.
