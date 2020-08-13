Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Thursday reported 14 new cases of COVID-19.
This brings the total number of diagnoses since the start of the pandemic to 823, with 80 of those reported in the last seven days.
New cases reported Thursday include three individuals age birth to 9, four in their 30s, two in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s, and two individuals in their 70s.
A new report out Tuesday from the Washington State Department of Health also showed that two of the 11 deaths reported in Thurston County residents happened at congregate care facilities.
As of data posted Aug. 10, roughly 56 percent of all COVID-19 deaths reported in Washington state were at congregate care facilities. Thirty-two of Thurston County’s were reported in those facilities, the report says.
Cases at congregate care facilities include both residents and employees, according to DOH.
Investigation into four separate outbreaks at congregate care facilities located within Thurston County is currently ongoing.
