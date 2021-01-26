Thomas and Nancy Decker both work around the clock for the Rainier Emergency Food Center.
From braving icy roads in the early hours to opening up the food bank’s hangar to allow people to stop by late in the evening, the retired husband-wife duo from Rainier seem to be everywhere doing anything for the sake of food security in their community.
“We enjoy what we’re doing and that we’re able to provide food for the community,” said Nancy Decker, 68, on a recent Saturday. “So, the more we can do, the better.”
The food bank, as well as its leaders and dedicated volunteers, has weathered many challenges over the past few decades, though none likely more unprecedented than that of COVID-19, which brought widespread unemployment and hardships to people last year. Suddenly, food banks around the country became overwhelmed and understaffed while finding themselves at the center of community action.
Although it’s been nearly 11 months since the first case hit U.S. soil, communities — including Rainier — are still experiencing hardships.
Nancy Decker, who along with Thomas has led the food bank the last 13 years, said they’ve definitely seen an increase in the number of people utilizing their services during the pandemic. The food center, located at the Valley Heart Assembly of God at 11318 Vail Cutoff Road, served roughly 700 families per month prior to the pandemic. That need increased last year, and the bank responded by opening up a third day to those in need.
The Rainier Emergency Food Center is now open Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The bank now serves about 60 people a day.
“We just try to do whatever we can to keep things going,” Nancy Decker said.
Fresh greens and fruit were on display Saturday when the Nisqually Valley News stopped by, as well as plenty of preservable foods. Five new refrigerators, paid for recently through a CARES Act distribution by the City of Rainier, were filled with food and sat in one section of the bank. There was also a section with basic toiletries.
About 15 minutes before opening up the doors, Nancy, Thomas and their crew of about 10 or so volunteers made haste organizing and circulating good food out to the bank displays.
“Nancy is kind of like the key that starts the motor,” said Pastor Pat Cooley. “She’s the straw that stirs the drink. I can’t even imagine this place without her here.”
Cooley said there’s definitely been an increase in the amount of pain he’s witnessed and heard about in the community, so it’s important for institutions, such as the food bank and church, to remain steady and ready to serve.
“There’s some people in the community who have been living in their cars,” Cooley said. “We’re all about prayer and just loving people, administering to people, and by that we’re able to develop relationships … That’s what it’s all about.”
Jaykab Reynolds, 15, of Yelm, was one of the few passionate volunteers out at the food bank that morning. A 10th grader at Yelm High School, he’s been regularly volunteering for the last three years and attends church at Valley Heart.
Due to online learning, he’s been coming out more regularly. Helping people is his favorite part of volunteering.
He’s also, according to Nancy Decker, been dubbed the “chief of kids.”
“I’ll be out in the parking lot, looking for something to do, and I’ll go inside and they’ll just follow me around,” Reynolds said.
Chris Stantn, 43, of Rainier, lost his job as an asphalt foreman in October after nine years on the job. He’s been helping out Thomas Decker daily with transporting food donations from local grocery stores and markets to the food bank.
Volunteering, he said, has helped him stay busy through this tough time.
“I just enjoy it because you give back to the community through service, instead of just sitting at home,” said Stantn, who came out Saturday with his son, John, to help out. “It’s kind of like a tight-knit family.”
Though he attends church with a congregation other than Valley Heart, Stantn surely has found a home.
Food bank volunteers tallied eight people within the first 20 minutes of opening, Nancy Decker said.
“By 11, we’ll be constantly moving and there’ll be a good crowd,” she said.
Tom Arnbrister, a Rainier City Council member, also serves as the administrative pastor at Rainier Chapel. He comes out often to volunteer, he said.
“I believe in this community, and anything I can do to help that’s where I’ll be,” he said. “It’s something God’s put on my heart … Thom and Nancy are fantastic people. I’ve known ‘em for years, and I love working with each and every (volunteer).”
