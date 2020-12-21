Washington State Parks will offer two free days in January when a Discover Pass will not be required for day use at any of its parks.
Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, on Monday, Jan. 18, and New Year’s Day were named in a recent press release as those two days. To slow the spread of COVID-19, rangers will not be guiding tours for the annual first day hikes on Jan. 1.
“State Parks reminds visitors to recreate responsibly by hiking only with members of their household, socially distancing from other groups and wearing face coverings when passing on busy trails,” the state agency wrote in a recent email.
Free days are in keeping with legislation created alongside the Discover Pass which requires the state to provide up to a dozen free days where recreationalists and residents can visit the parks without paying.
The annual fee for a Discover Pass is $30 and a one-day permit on State Parks, Department of Natural Resources, or Fish and Wildlife lands costs $10.
The remaining 10 free days in 2021 are as follows:
• Friday, March 19 — State Parks’ 107th birthday
• Saturday, April 3 — Springtime free day
• Thursday, April 22 — Earth Day
• Saturday, June 5 — National Trails Day
• Saturday, June 12 — National Get Outdoors Day
• Sunday, June 13 — Free Fishing Day
• Wednesday, Aug. 25 — National Park Service’s birthday
• Saturday, Sept. 25 — National Public Lands Day
• Thursday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
• Friday, Nov. 26 — Autumn free day
