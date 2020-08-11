McKenna community members and business leaders walked away from McKenna Park Saturday evening with more questions than answers about an incoming transitional drug and alcohol rehabilitation program poised to open next month.
Olympia-based Fresh Start Housing LLC, which owns and operates clean-and-sober transitional housing programs in five surrounding counties, recently purchased six plots of land totaling 9.42 acres — one of which includes the former Nisqually Valley Care Center building on 357th Street — with plans to open a 140-bed facility.
More than 125 concerned and curious locals came out to the gathering to discuss the program. Without any representation from Fresh Start, which declined an invitation due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on gatherings, many questions went unanswered. Some attendees also brainstormed ways to either stop or stall the project.
Susie Hull, 61, owner of Walt’s Place, a bar located across the street from where the rehabilitation center is set to open, remembers vaguely when she heard about the facility.
“It was probably July 1 because I remember being so upset. I was sitting home on the Fourth, wishing that a firework would go astray and burn it down,” Hull said.
She, as well as a number of other community members, have voiced opposition to the program opening in such a remote area where there’s little to no access to public transit, hospitals or job resources for the program’s clientele in the small community of roughly 900 people.
The location mixed with the list of possible tenants that could occupy the facility is a recipe for disaster, some attendees said.
“I’m terrified. I don’t know what to do,” she said, adding that she’s offered to pay to get one of her bartenders armed.
Pierce County council member Jim McCune, Thurston County commissioner Gary Edwards, Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza, two officers with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and South Pierce Fire and Rescue Chief Todd Wernet were in attendance and answered some of the crowd’s questions as well as they could.
McCune encouraged people to write to their state legislators and to also attend a council public safety committee meeting set for Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom video conferencing. He also asked people to email him his questions if they’re unable to attend.
April Sparks, director of residency for Fresh Start, previously told Nisqually Valley News that they planned to take part in that committee meeting.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Tony Messineo and Deputy Marty Zurfluh said the McKenna area is currently covered by the county’s mountain detachment unit, which oversees roughly 700 square miles of the county. Two deputies and one sergeant cover each shift, according to the county’s website.
As usual, response times to the area are dependent on the severity of the situation and what calls the department is currently on in the assigned area. Additional patrols would be put into place depending on the frequency of calls, they said.
Event organizer Joni Jensen, a Lawrence Lake resident, said she saw the gathering as a starting point for the community. She said she wished Fresh Start could have attended to answer a lot of the public’s questions.
“I think this is just the very beginning. There’s so much to work through as far as getting information. As I said, there’s a lot or rumors going around, there’s a lot of misinformation. We’re trying to correct all of that and let people know the facts,” she said.
Jensen said she was caught off guard when she heard from a friend about the facility. She and some other local residents then began calling local businesses to spread awareness about the project.
“The overwhelming response from people was ‘we didn’t know anything about that,’” she said. “These types of facilities need to be somewhere where they have the ability to have services available to them, and they have none here.”
Fresh Start Housing originally purchased the six plots in late May, according to Pierce County Auditor’s records. The organization paid a little more than $1.28 million for the six plots along the Nisqually River.
Jensen added that she believes Fresh Start could have been more transparent about the program and building renovation.
According to its website, Fresh Start provides clean and sober housing with life coaches for men and women in these facilities. The program’s housing facilities are completely furnished, and most residents pay a stipend of roughly $500 a month for their first three months in the transitional housing program.
Residents who stay in Fresh Start Housing facilities are required under house rules to meet curfew, stay on the premises at most times and strictly avoid alcohol and drugs. Breaking certain rules can result in eviction.
Fresh Start does serve some early-release individuals and low-level sex offenders, according to its website.
A records request submitted to the Washington State Department of Health and to the Division of Behavioral Health and Recovery (a former Department of Social and Health Services program) requesting all audits and investigations on Fresh Start Housing came back with no results.
