The Tenino Area Chamber of Commerce has created the Tenino Holiday Market, which will take place in the historic Campbell and Campbell building in downtown Tenino at 225 Sussex Ave.
There are 28 vendor booths featuring hand-crafted gifts, distinctive decor and elegant treats created by area artisans.
There will also be a raffle that includes items from many of the artisans and area merchants.
“We have worked hard to recruit a nice mix of quality products and artisans for the market,” said Market Co-chair and Artisan Coordinator Donna Taylor Mayo.
The Holiday Market will raise funds for the chamber to provide matching funds to a grant the City of Tenino received to pave the city parking lot in the downtown core. Tenino was recently certified as a Washington Arts Commission Creative District.
“We are glad to partner with the Chamber to support the paving of the City-owned parking lot and match the grant we have received,” shared Tenino City Council Member and Creative District Liaison Linda Gotovac.
Organizers will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines; taking guest’s temperature, facemasks required, limiting the number of guests entering the building and providing hand sanitizer and masks. There will be one cashier station operated by the chamber.
The Tenino Holiday Market is supported by the Thurston Economic Development Council South Thurston Economic Development Initiative (STEDI) staff member George Sharp.
The remaining days for the market are Nov. 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 and Dec. 4, 5, 6, 13, 14 and 15. It’s also open Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 18 through 20.
Learn more at facebook.com/TeninoHolidayMarket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.