Yelm Council Votes to Restructure Water Rates

The Yelm City Council on Tuesday night, Nov. 14, voted unanimously to pass a new two-tier water rate model expected to bring moderate savings to water customers and mitigate high bills brought on by increased consumption during the summer months.
Ordinance No. 1070 passed unanimously, with all seven council members voting for the new rate model.
The new, two-tiered rate model is expected to be locked in for the next two years and goes into effect Jan. 1, 2021. It replaces an increase that was passed by the council in 2017 in an effort to encourage conservation as the city expected growth.
Residential customers currently pay $4.27 per hundred cubic feet (CCF) for between zero and 800 cubic feet used, $6.40 per hundred feet between 801 and 1,800 cubic feet used, $10.24 per hundred feet between 1,801 and 2,800 cubic feet used, and $16.68 per hundred feet for usage of 2,801 cubic feet or more.
The new model allows residential customers to pay $4.31 per CCF between 400 and 1,500 cubic feet used and $6.46 per CCF for any usage above 1,500 cubic feet. Yelm Public Works Director Cody Colt previously told the Nisqually Valley News that the new model is expected to save these customers an average of $16 a month and mitigate bill surges such as the ones the city saw late this last summer.
A 1 percent increase to commercial customers that was included when the legislation was introduced earlier this month was withheld, according to Council Member Joe DePinto, who serves on the city’s Public Works Committee.
“I think this is a good win-win for the city and the people of Yelm, more importantly,” he said.
Council member James Blair said, in a perfect world, he’d like to see water rates low enough to be comparable to well operations.
“This is, at best, lower than where we were. A lot of people aren’t going to see those huge bills they did in the past. While it may not be ideal, it not only puts the city on the track that it needs to be, it provides somewhat of a relief without gouging everyone,” he said, also noting that the city is still looking to find funding for the $22.2 million fix to its water reclamation facility.
DePinto agreed, noting that he would have liked a bigger break for the city’s customers.
“This is as low as we can go without causing some serious financial strain on the city. This is the first time, I think, that the city’s ever lowered water rates, so that in itself is a huge step in the right direction, I believe,” he said.
This new tier model was possible through a combination of preventative maintenance, water bond refinancing and well efficiencies, according to a news release published by the city.
Mayor JW Foster and the council took a look at the water rate model this fall. In late summer, with a surge in water usage reportedly brought on by the hot weather and more people staying home due to the health pandemic, customers expected steep increases in their water bills.
“The average customer consumed 2,100 cubic feet of water in August. With the new tiers customers can expect their bills this summer to be about $124 instead of the $161 they were in 2020,” Colt said in a statement from the city.
In the news release, Foster said customers can expect a noticeable difference in their bills during the summer months.
“I’m really proud of the work of our dedicated team of employees, especially our new public works director, and appreciate the support and shared vision of the council to make these important changes to reduce water usage rates for all of our customers,” Foster said in a prepared statement from the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.