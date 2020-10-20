Man Assaults Yelm Woman and Her Male Friend
Yelm police arrested an Olympia man on Wednesday, Oct. 14, after he allegedly assaulted and injured a Yelm woman and her male friend from Federal Way.
The Olympia man, Brent M. Ockerman, 36, is accused of two counts of fourth-degree assault and has not been located.
Yelm police responded to a call about 6:25 p.m. from the Yelm woman, 36, claiming that Ockerman — her ex-boyfriend — had come by her Yelm residence as she and two male friends were sitting in a tented carport on the back side of the woman’s residence where she lives with her mother.
While sitting in the tent, she said Ockerman arrived, attempted to enter the tent and shoved her aside onto a couch when she tried to stop him from entering. According to her account, Ockerman then walked into the tent and began punching one of her male friends in the face, causing two black eyes the Yelm officer observed upon arriving at the scene.
Her other male friend, who claimed to know Ockerman, later showed the Yelm officer threatening text messages from Ockerman that mentioned jihad and implied that Ockerman was becoming a Muslim after being in prison.
The Yelm woman, who was under the mistaken impression that a domestic violence no-contact order against Ockerman had been put in place after a recent domestic violence assault citation, was advised to go to the Thurston County Family Court and apply for another no-contact order.
After conducting a Department of Licensing records check, the Yelm officer discovered that Ockerman had another no-contact order filed by another woman and through the records check determined Ockerman’s Olympia address but was unable to locate him there.
Due to Ocerkman’s disappearance, his criminal citation was mailed to his last known address. No court date has been assigned due to COVID-19.
Pair Arrested for Shoplifting After Stolen Items Found Outside Yelm Business
Yelm police arrested a McKenna man, 31, and his girlfriend, 25, on Thursday, Oct. 15, for shoplifting at the Tractor Supply in Yelm.
Yelm police arrived at the business about 2:45 p.m. after an employee noted the suspicious behavior of several customers. After an employee tried to physically detain the man, he subsequently fled the store on foot possessing stolen items.
Police located him shortly afterward in front of Yelm Glass and detained him in the backseat of the police vehicle. He denied taking anything from the store. At about the same time, the female suspect pulled up to the same location in her vehicle.
While speaking with police, she denied knowing that her boyfriend had stolen anything, but text messages on her phone indicated she had been in contact with him and told him to drop the bag of stolen merchandise he had and meet her at Walmart.
Upon receiving this information, the Yelm officer detained her in his vehicle. Officers then searched the area and located the stolen items in bushes about 100 feet from where the male suspect was detained. The items were subsequently returned to the store.
The male was transported to Nisqually Jail and booked for third-degree theft. The female suspect was also transported to Nisqually Jail and booked for third-degree theft, second-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Yelm Woman Stuck With $760 in Counterfeit Cash After Ring Sale Goes Wrong
A Yelm woman is stuck with $760 in counterfeit cash after selling a man’s diamond ring to a man she contacted on Facebook.
Yelm police responded to the incident on Saturday, Oct. 17, where the woman described listing a 14 karat, three-diamond man’s ring with no serial numbers on the social media website.
A man called “Mike” — described as a “white/Asian male — responded to the Facebook post and agreed to meet her in the Safeway parking lot at 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 16. He gave her $760 in cash and left the area.
The woman told police the buyer seemed “sketchy,” and when she took the cash to the Twin Star Credit Union on Oct. 17 was told by a bank teller that the money was counterfeit.
The Yelm officer met the woman at her home, took the counterfeit bills to be placed with the case, and gave her a case number for her records.
There is no other suspect information currently available.
Man Accuses ‘Lesbian Mafia’ of Assaulting Him at Yelm Walmart
A fight at Walmart on Sunday, Oct. 18, left a 33-year-old Olympia man scratched and bleeding from his nose and lip.
Yelm police arrived at the store at about 10:50 a.m. after a store employee witnessed an altercation between two females and a male. The females drove away in a white car, the employee said, but the man was at a bus stop near Walmart.
The man, who said he is currently homeless but doesn’t use alcohol or drugs and appeared to be sober and cleanly dressed, told police he was being stalked by a large group of lesbian females who had formed a “mafia” style gang.
The victim told police that the group had been harassing him for months and that his ex- -girlfriend had been converted to join the group and had subsequently kicked him out of their shared residence. He said he had been living at an Olympia homeless shelter but had been unfairly evicted.
His ex-girlfriend, he said, began dating another female but broke off the relationship and took up with another female. On Sunday, the ex-girlfriend’s first lover and her friend saw the man enter Walmart and followed him inside. At that point, he told the officer, one woman purposely began a fight by punching and clawing his face because she is jealous and hates him for being a heterosexual male, he claimed.
The man said he has been attacked several times over the past few months by different members of the “mafia” gang. He told the officer he wasn’t interested in pressing charges for the assault because he feared escalating the group’s anger. He said he would return to Olympia and continue to hide to avoid more attacks.
The Yelm officer could find no evidence of a “lesbian mafia.”
