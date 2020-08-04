A 34-year-old Yelm man was booked into Thurston County Jail on felony harassment domestic violence charges after he allegedly threatened to kill his ex-wife and destroy her house during a recent visitation to see his kids at her residence.
Charges stem from an incident reported Sunday, Aug. 2. Yelm officers were dispatched to a residence on the 16000 block of Birkland Street in Yelm for a domestic violence call.
According to police records, officers had previously cleared a domestic violence call earlier that day from that house and had probable cause to arrest the man on felony harassment charges after making the threat.
Yelm officers made contact with 34-year-old Troy Fairchild, who was sitting in his car outside the residence. Officers advised him to exit the vehicle with his hands up and he complied. He was then detained.
It was reported that Fairchild had made threats during a recent visitation with his kids, saying that he would kill his ex-wife. He denied making any threats.
Police later recovered a realistic looking AK47-style BB gun from the victim’s residence, which reportedly belonged to Fairchild. No other weapons were found.
Fairchild is being held at Thurston County Jail on $5,000 bail.
