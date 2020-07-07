Veronica Whitcher Rockett, a full-time caregiver and vice chair of Thurston County Democratic Women, is running to unseat Rep. J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, in a bid for the 2nd Legislative District’s Position No. 2.
She joins Eatonville School Board Director Matt Marshall, a Republican, who is also looking to unseat Wilcox.
Whitcher Rockett, who is running as a Democrat, has served as a precinct committee officer in Thurston County the last three years and also chaired the Thurston County Young Democrats in 2018.
“These are unprecedented times,” Whitcher Rockett’s campaign site reads. “It’s time to rebuild our economy with living wage jobs, affordable health care, a move away from fossil fuels, new infrastructure investments and a commitment to affordable housing.”
Her candidacy has been endorsed by the Thurston County Democrats, Thurston County Young Democrats and Pierce County Young Democrats, among others.
Born in Pierce County, Whitcher Rockett moved to Thurston County at a young age, her website says. She attended school at River Ridge High School and later attended class at South Puget Sound Community College and Cornish College of the Arts.
Whitcher Rockett has three kids, two of whom have special needs.
“I’m running for them,” she states. “I’m running because I want to make sure our schools are protected and the programs so many kids rely on aren’t cut.”
She’s also a PTA member at her childrens’ school.
Whitcher Rockett says she’s also running to fight for lower health care costs and to push for widespread rural broadband rights, a topic that has been garnering support as more people work from home due to COVID-19.
“The internet is no longer a luxury, but a necessity for work, school and play,” her website reads. “We need a legislator who prioritizes the need for fast connections and who can work across the aisle to find common ground and collaborate towards an internet system which works for everyone.”
More information on her candidacy can be found at www.voteveronicald2.com.
