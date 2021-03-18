Preliminary data from the annual Thurston County Point in Time Homeless Census conducted earlier this year show that at least 1,145 people are currently experiencing homelessness.
Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Tuesday released the preliminary numbers, with a full report likely to be published later this year with more details.
More than half of the people counted were experiencing “unsheltered homelessness,” which is defined by the county as living in places — such as cars, tents, parks, sidewalks or abandoned buildings — not meant for humans.
The tally of 1,145 people also marks the highest single-day count of people since efforts began in 2006.
“Thurston County is committed to addressing the homlessness crisis in our county, and we’re grateful to have an amazing and dedicated group of partners working together to make progress on this complex situation,” said Schelli Slaughter, director of Thurston County Public Health, in a statement. “The Point in Time census is an important tool to help us better understand the challenges those without stable housing are facing.”
This year’s census was conducted differently than in the past due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and looser guidelines likely contributed to higher numbers. The count, normally mandated by the U.S. Office of Housing and Urban Development, was deemed optional this year for regions, according to the county.
Thurston County says it continued organizing the census this year for data continuity purposes, but noted that comparisons with numbers from years prior should be done with caution.
Survey sheets, which are normally filled out by homeless individuals with the help of census takers, weren’t required this year, and counting unsheltered people was conducted through observation and through second-hand observations from people living at encampments.
“Since the data collection methodology changed this year, making comparisons in data to previous years needs to be done with caution,” the county wrote in the report.
Still, the total number of people counted this year increased by about 15 percent — a number quite conservative when compared with the larger year-over-year increases following the 2008 Great Recession.
Yelm organizers this year counted an all-time high 52 individuals over a five-day count. That number may be subject to change though in the county’s final report.
The number of people living in transitional housing increased by 10 individuals to 169 total this year; 39 more people were censused this year in emergency shelters to total 337 this year; and an additional 98 individuals were counted this year as being unsheltered, totalling 639 people.
The annual PIT census largely focuses on asking people where they last slept the night before — a datapoint that can change day-to-day for someone without stable housing. Perhaps more valuable than the tally and location, questions also focus on what caused their homelessness and what disabilities they might have that are preventing them from obtaining stable housing.
