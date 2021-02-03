Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and associated challenges, the annual Point in Time Homeless Census in Yelm still carried on this year.
Last week, four volunteers took to the streets over multiple days to count the area’s homeless population. According to a preliminary tally, the group counted 52 individuals living without steady housing, though the final number is subject to change.
The annual count is usually designated for a single day in January, per U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development standards, with Yelm census organizers holding an all-day event at a single location to provide resources to those in need.
That didn’t happen this year.
Instead, the Yelm census — composed mostly of individuals from local nonprofit Love Abounds Here — went individually to community dinners, food banks and congregate areas by themselves in an effort to be thorough while also mitigating the potential spread of a virus that has killed more than 460 people in Thurston and Pierce counties combined.
On Thursday evening, Suzie LeFurgey, co-founder of Love Abounds Here and a former Yelm Homeless Task Force member, scurried between a long line of people who were gathered for to-go meals at Yelm Prairie Christian Center.
It was 6 p.m. and they had just tallied their 17th individual over the last couple days of work.
“Since this is the fifth time we’ve hosted this, we pretty much know where they all are,” LeFurgey told the Nisqually Valley News in between pulling individuals aside to ask if they were homeless. “It’s not wearing us out as much.”
Brenda Humphrey, a ministry organizer who directs the meal distributions, said she estimates the number of people coming in for meals has more than doubled since the start of the pandemic.
Last year, Yelm counted roughly 30 unsheltered individuals, which was a decrease of one from the year prior. More than half of those censused — 17 individuals — were sleeping in their vehicles at the time of census, which was the highest percentage out of any city in Thurston County.
With the state-mandated restrictions still in place on Washington state businesses and affecting worker wages, there’s been a growing fear that the state could be facing an unprecedented eviction crisis, especially once Gov. Jay Inslee’s moratorium on evictions due to late rent payment expires (lawmakers in Olympia are currently looking for solutions).
Yelm organizers initially expected to tally the same number of people they did last year.
“People can see there’s an avalanche coming,” said Yanah Cook, founding member of Love Abounds Here and a Point in Time census volunteer who has advocated for resources to more regularly come to the Yelm area. “We’re trying to stay ahead of that … Because, in the long run, your community’s better when you have somewhere to eat, somewhere to sleep, somewhere to get ready for work.”
Eviction and loss of housing, family rejection and job loss were the leading factors that led to Yelm individuals becoming homeless, according to the 2020 census. Ten of those individuals reported having mental health disabilities, six reported physical disabilities and only six individuals reported substance abuse.
Both Cook and LeFurgey say it’s unfortunate they’re unable to hold a location for those in need to congregate and get services, despite the benefit that having multiple days helps them count.
Cook took the Friday shift, trailing areas with foliage and hidden places. She stopped by the Yelm skatepark where a nearby portable toilet provided one of the only centrally-located bathroom facilities in the city.
It was there that she met a 35-year-old Yelm man whose initials are J.H. He preferred the newspaper not publish his whole name as he’s still looking for employment; he was recently fired from a job after he showed up late to work because he had to stop by Walmart to purchase some new shoes, he said.
J.H., who grew up and graduated locally, has been sober for 10 years, he said. He said he doesn’t want to go to Olympia for services because he doesn’t want to get lumped in with individuals with substance issues. That life, he says, is behind him.
He’s been staying with a friend the last couple nights, but has periodically been sleeping outside. He said he pays about $700 a month in child support, and said it’s hard to find a job that pays enough to cover that and a roof over his head. He’s also still looking for an affordable place to live.
Cook gave him a heavy, Carhartt-style coat, some extra bedding for his tent and some toiletries before he walked off onto the Yelm-Tenino Trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.