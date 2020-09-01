Iesha Ticknor awakens every morning in Disneyland celebrating the multi-million dollar lottery she’d just won.
And it’s not a dream — in the traditional sense, at least.
It’s quite the combination for a Yelm native who just completed her fifth week of medical school. Ticknor, 23, a 2015 Yelm High School graduate, is among just 50 students who comprise the inaugural matriculating class at Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine in Pasadena, California.
The brand-spanking-new medical school accepted Ticknor after she graduated in 2019 from the University of Washington with a degree in neuroscience. The transition, though, from high school to university was no cakewalk for Ticknor, who spent the first couple of years at the huge institution adjusting to the rigors of higher-ed academic life.
“When I first started at UW I was shocked at how difficult it was,” she recalled last week from Pasadena. “Fortunately I had a lot of support from my family who were all rooting for me, and after a year or two got used to how things worked there.”
And that’s when she decided to apply to the university’s neuroscience program — and to her delight was accepted.
“I was really interested in the brain, and we were able to dive deeply into it in the program and it was super cool,” she said. “The classes were pretty rigorous, but I really enjoyed the subject so it made studying it a lot less daunting.”
After graduating from UW with a 3.81 GPA, Ticknor took off a year to work for an insurance company. She spent the year applying to 20 medical schools around the country, doggedly pursuing a dream to be a doctor she’d fostered since childhood.
Of the 20 to which she applied, 16 schools invited her to visit for in-person interviews, and four schools eventually accepted her into their programs. The University of Washington, Washington State University, Oregon Health & Science University and Kaiser Permanente were among them.
She was thrilled, but torn.
“It was a really hard decision between the UW and Kaiser Permanente,” she said. “But Kaiser is new, and they have a really innovative curriculum dedicated to reducing health care disparities for minorities and other marginalized groups of people.
“I feel like that is part of my mission as a future doctor, to help people in those communities.”
And as a huge bonus, Kaiser is offering full tuition waivers to all students in the school’s first five graduating classes. According to the school’s website, annual tuition would normally be about $55,000.
Jessica Revlin, Kaiser’s senior director of marketing and communications, explained the goal of the tuition waivers in an email to the Nisqually Valley News:
“The school and its leadership realize that medical school is expensive, and that debt can impact students’ future career choices as well as the type or location of their clinical practice ... By eliminating the financial burden of a medical education, the school hopes that more students will choose family medicine and other vital but lower-paid specialties.”
Acceptance into the prestigious school, coupled with the tuition waiver, rocketed Ticknor to cloud nine.
“I think honestly it felt like ‘I won the lottery moment,’” she said. “It feels kind of unreal that I kind of get to have everything. I feel proud, too, that I was able to get into such a competitive school.”
And though the tuition waiver was significant, it wasn’t a huge factor in Ticknor’s decision to attend Kaiser, she said.
“I was more focused on what I wanted my career as a doctor to look like, and I thought KP offered me the best chance to work with the communities I wanted to work with,” she said.
And, she added when asked about living near Los Angeles: “I love Disneyland and am super excited to be at a school that is close to it.”
The momentous magnitude of it all has fueled Ticknor’s transcendent journey from shy Yelm doctor-wanna-be to physician in waiting.
But her success hasn’t come without a few skinned knees and stubbed toes. As a youngster, Ticknor doubted her merits.
“I was down on myself a lot during my middle school years, and I didn’t think I could make something of myself,” she recalled. “I felt like I had always been doing well in school, but I never realized I had the potential to go to college.”
Her confidence, though, began to ripen with the help of then Ridgeline Middle School social studies and homeroom teacher Jerry Price, with whom Ticknor spent three of her school years.
“I felt like he (Price) knew me more than most teachers do because I had him for three years,” Ticknor said. “He encouraged me to come out of my shell and realize my own worth.”
Price, who left Ridgeline in 2018 and is now Social Studies Program supervisor at the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, heaped praise on Ticknor in an email he sent last week.
“From time to time a student enters your classroom, and you can see their magic,” Price wrote. “Iesha was not confident in middle school, but I could see her curiosity, her empathy, and her ability to persevere through challenges …
“She was terrifically inquisitive and had a willingness to try and stick with things until she understood them.”
Price added that he had followed Ticknor’s path from high school through college, watching as she triumphed and thrived.
“I am immensely proud of her and glad I played some small part in her life,” he concluded.
As Ticknor moved on from Ridgeline and entered Yelm High School, her medical aspirations began to solidify amid the inspirational examples set by her mother Desiree Ticknor. Desiree had been an administrator at a medical care center, a nursing assistant and a restorative therapy aide during her career.
Ticknor recalls often going to work with her mom and observing how she interacted with her patients.
“Seeing how much she liked her job made me really interested in health care in particular,” Ticknor said. “I was seeing how much she cared for her patients and wanted to make sure they received quality care.”
The experience prompted Ticknor while at YHS to begin volunteering at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center in Olympia — planning arts and crafts activities for the patients or arranging for them to attend movies or eat out. Her mother was the care center’s restorative therapy aide.
“It was an enriching experience to volunteer at the care center,” Ticknor said.
Also enriching but in different ways were some of the other activities Ticknor engaged in while at YHS. She played tennis, soccer and volleyball, for starters, but most enjoyed her experience in the high school’s band for which she played clarinet.
By the time Ticknor finished 10th grade, however, she spent little time at the high school. She had band class in the morning at YHS, but then hopped a city bus for a 90-minute ride each day to fulfill her Running Start curriculum at South Puget Sound Community College in Olympia.
“It was cool to be in the program, and I really enjoyed the science courses and learning about people in the humanities courses,” she said. “I feel like I learned a little bit of everything at the community college.”
She must have, because she graduated from YHS with a 3.98 GPA and never looked back — though, alas, she discarded the clarinet when her studies demanded her full attention.
Now, back at KP, she’s digging into her first semester of classes designed to help her adjust to her new surroundings and prepare her for the realities she’ll face when she becomes a full-fledged attending physician.
She’s already finished the course “Early Immersive Experience,” and is plugging away at three others: “Integrated Sciences,” “Health Sciences” and “Health Systems Science and Doctoring.”
Though she’s succeeding in the classes, finding time for anything other than studying has been a puzzle.
“The most difficult part so far has just been planning my time and practicing a work/life balance to do things outside of class that make me happy as well,” she said, adding that she periodically gets out to play tennis.
Though she had only been at the school for about five weeks, Ticknor has already interacted with her first patient as part of her studies.
“I got to take their history and figure out why they had to see the doctor,” she said. “And that was really cool because it made me feel as though I was really going to become a doctor — and I thought ‘wow, I’m really in medical school.’”
And while many colleges in the country are offering remote-learning as their only option for at least the fall semester, Kaiser’s classes are in person. Ticknor — who said her classes so far have only 10 students apiece — emphasized that the school has taken adequate precautions to protect students, faculty, staff and the community.
“We are always 6 feet apart, wear masks all day long, and eat outside, so we are taking every precaution,” she explained. “We are trying to be very careful to take care of ourselves and the community, because we don’t want to spread the virus to anybody.”
The pandemic may well be a thing of the past by the time Ticknor graduates from Kaiser in four years, but she’ll still have to fulfill her internship and residency requirements that could add another three-to-seven years to her schedule.
But by the time she’s finished and can call herself an official physician, she just might end up back in the little town that nurtured her.
“I’m open to everything right now, and if I choose family medicine as my specialty I’d be interested in returning to Yelm,” Ticknor said.
And Yelm, no doubt, would welcome her back with open arms.
