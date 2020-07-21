A 73-year-old California woman died Friday, July 17, after she and two other pedestrians were struck by a vehicle driven by a 28-year-old Winlock woman at the Maytown rest area, according to a press release from the Washington State Patrol.
Susan I. Hye, of Lodi, California, died at the scene. The two other pedestrians — 71-year-old Mark Weldon, of Ashburn, Virginia, and 68-year-old William R. Hye, of Lodi, California — were injured and transported to Providence Centralia Hospital.
According to the state patrol, 28-year-old Jessica A. Valentine, of Winlock, was traveling into the passenger vehicle parking side of the rest area from southbound Interstate 5 in a 2015 Ford Explorer just before 1 p.m.
Weldon’s motorcycle was parked in the first parking stall on the west side of the parking area. The Hyes’ vehicle was parked in the second stall, and a fourth vehicle driven by 37-year-old William J. McIntyre, of Kelso, was in the fourth stall.
Valentine’s SUV first struck Weldon and his vehicle before striking Susan and William Hye and their 2019 Subaru. She then collided with McIntyre’s vehicle. McIntyre was not injured.
Valentine’s SUV came to rest in stalls three and four. She was not injured.
The passenger vehicle parking side of the rest area was closed for three hours and 27 minutes during the crash investigation.
According to the state patrol, drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash. The cause was pending investigation as of Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.