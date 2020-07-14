Yelm police arrested a man on Bridge Road S.E. in Yelm on July 11 for possessing a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle was reported to have been stolen from the Tacoma Police Department on April 9.
The Yelm officer was driving on Bridge Road S.E. approaching Railway Road S.E. when he noticed a black motorcycle pass his location and turn into a location on Bridge Road. The officer knew the location was known to be an area where stolen vehicles had recently been recovered. He subsequently observed the motorcycle with its tail light still on parked in a driveway on Bridge Road between a bush and a white van. Black gloves and a black motorcycle helmet were on the ground next to the motorcycle.
Based on his observance, the officer concluded that the rider had quickly fled the motorcycle so police would not catch him.
After contacting dispatch and running a license plate check, the officer concluded that the plates had been changed. He subsequently contacted the owner of the white van on the property who said the motorcycle rider had driven the bike into the driveway at a high rate of speed and then fled on foot.
After confirming that the motorcycle had been stolen, the officer requested backup and a K-9 unit to track the suspect if needed. After announcing that the K-9 unit had arrived on the scene, the suspect walked out of the bushes with his hands up and cooperated with the officers commands.
The officer detained the suspect in handcuffs and advised him why he was in custody. The suspect admitted that he was riding the stolen motorcycle but said the person from whom he’d obtained the motorcycle said it was fine.
The officer arrested the suspect for possession of a stolen motorcycle, secured him in the back of the patrol car, and transported him to the Thurston County Jail. The officer requested a tow truck come to the scene to impound the vehicle.
