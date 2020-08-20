We live in an “on demand” culture. If I want to watch a particular show on television, or listen to a precise piece of music, or eat a particular meal, technology has advanced so that I can have it… and fast.
If I want to order a book, restock the cat litter, buy groceries, or even purchase a new car, I can do it with just a couple clicks of my computer mouse. Amazon's Alexa turns our lights on and off, tells me what time it is, and notifies me if a package has been delivered. From my favorite seat in the living room, I can have all my creature comforts met—what I want, how I want, and when I want it.
But technology doesn’t translate very well in regards to our relationships. There’s nothing quite like a pandemic to illuminate the idiosyncrasies of the people around us.
Loving relationships are never instantaneous. The television remote control, computer mouse, and Alexa are useless when it comes to what is really important, our family.
I am extremely blessed to have a long-term committed marriage with a man I still adore. We are like two old trees that have stood together through enough storms that our roots have become one. There are, however, still times when I wish there was a button I could push that would relocate him, speed him up, or slow him down.
Technology tells me that I am entitled to have all my needs met on demand. Scripture tells me something entirely different.
In Paul’s first letter to the church at Thessalonica, he reminds his audience how we must treat each other during challenging times:
“Get along among yourselves, each of you doing your part. Our counsel is that you warn the freeloaders to get a move on. Gently encourage the stragglers, and reach out for the exhausted, pulling them to their feet. Be patient with each person, attentive to individual needs. And be careful that when you get on each other’s nerves you don’t snap at each other. Look for the best in each other, and always do your best to bring it out.” (1 Thess 5:13-15)
Patience is one of the core traits of love. One of its properties is “accepting the imperfections of others.” People are not machines; they have thoughts and feelings and have the ability to make their own decisions. Sometimes theirs don’t line up exactly with our own. Every time that occurs, it is an opportunity for patience to grow stronger.
For six months, the COVID-19 pandemic has stifled our activities. It’s completely understandable that we are sometimes a little “snippy.” But listen to what Paul wrote to the Colossians, translated in The Message:
“So, chosen by God for this new life of love, dress in the wardrobe God picked out for you: compassion, kindness, humility, quiet strength, discipline. Be even-tempered, content with second place, quick to forgive an offense. Forgive as quickly and completely as the Master forgave you. And regardless of what else you put on, wear love. It’s your basic, all-purpose garment. Never be without it.” (Col 3:12-14)
Scripture gives us a recipe for those times when the people we love don’t jump when we say “jump,” or want to zoom when we say “zoom.” Whether I am wearing my day pajamas, my night pajamas, or have declared it to be a “giant shirts only day,” I take time to put on my basic, all-purpose garment: love.
We are going to get to the other side of the pandemic. There will be deep lessons about love gleaned from this experience.
Sylvia Peterson is a former co-pastor for Bald Hill Community Church and an author. She and her husband are chaplains for the Bald Hills Fire Department. You can email her at sylviap7@comcast.net. She is the author of the new book, "The Red Door: Where Hurt and Holiness Collide," which can be purchased at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
