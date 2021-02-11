Several inches of snow was dropped on the South Puget Sound region on Thursday, and many Yelmites jumped on the opportunity by heading outside for snowball fights, sledding and general merrymaking.
A winter storm warning is currently in effect for Thurston County through Saturday, with more snow expected over the next 48 hours, according to the National Weather Service.
Total snow accumulation could range from 6 to 11 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Yelm City Park -- including the towering splash pad eagle -- were covered in snow on Thursday afternoon.
Eric Rosane/Nisqually Valley News
Josie Simmons, 5, of Yelm, drops to the ground at Longmire Community Park on Thursday to make a snow angel.
Eric Rosane/Nisqually Valley News
Jessica Page, 23, of Yelm, pushes her 3-year-old daughter, Isabella, on Thursday afternoon at Longmire Community Park.
Eric Rosane/Nisqually Valley News
Kassie Wright, 36, of Yelm, and 4-year-old son Grant Wright sled down the hill at Longmire Community Park on Thursday afternoon after a snow storm brought several inches of the stuff to the region.
Eric Rosane/Nisqually Valley News
Kassie and Grant Wright drift while sledding Thursday afternoon at Longmire Community Park.
Eric Rosane/Nisqually Valley News
Kids sure do love eatin' snow! Grant Wright, 4, of Yelm, takes a bite out of fresh powder Thursday afternoon at Longmire Community Park.
Eric Rosane/Nisqually Valley News
Alex Mason, 28, of Yelm, pushes 7-year-old Justin Digby on Thursday at Longmire Community Park.
Eric Rosane/Nisqually Valley News
Businesses were covered Thursday afternoon as snow was dumped across much of the South Puget Sound region. Yelm Cinemas recently reopened its doors after being closed due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions.
Eric Rosane/Nisqually Valley News
Pedestrians walk in the snow Thursday afternoon as vehicles pass. A winter storm warning is currently in effect for Thurston County through Saturday, with more snow expected over the next 48 hours, according to the National Weather Service.
Eric Rosane/Nisqually Valley News
