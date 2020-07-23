My friend Annie is one of the nicest people on the planet. She is also a gifted story-teller. This week she posted on Facebook about the apartment she and her husband recently populated. With permission I am sharing it with you:
"I’m sure all of us read lots of rants and complaints online (or via other media venues,) about a multitude of topics. I have a little rant that I want to share. I am choosing the topic 'Lousy Neighbors.'
We are living in a complex that has both apartments and duplexes. We started out in the apartments, which are very nice, but we had upstairs neighbors who were just plain lousy. I mean, they were so loud—unbelievably loud as in stomping, banging things, and I’m certain they moved all of their furniture every day. The level of noise in the kitchen, the way they banged around while cooking—and I am not exaggerating, three or four times a week they set off the smoke alarm.
It honestly reached a point where it was affecting my mental health. I was so mad all the time at these lousy neighbors.
So when a duplex opened up, we moved in February. I cannot tell you how much we have enjoyed not having somebody live on top of us. Plus we have a 2-car garage, an extra bedroom, and our new neighbors are the best.
Living right next to us is this neat couple that are fostering a special-needs dog with behavioral issues. (Right away they had plenty of brownie points with me.) Across the street is a CEO of one of the local companies. There’s a lady with her college-age daughter; they are as sweet as they can be. The family two doors down have a Basset Hound that is just a riot; they’re from Brazil and have these great accents. Everyone has been so friendly and so fun.
There’s a young couple who walk by our house every day. A couple nights ago they stopped to say hello from the sidewalk. She said, 'Hey, I noticed the sign in your yard last week. Wanted to wish you a Happy Anniversary. Congratulations!’
You know how once in awhile you meet somebody and immediately feel like you have inside jokes with them? We laughed so hard with this couple. They were so darn sweet. We were teasing each other… Well, anyway, we exchanged names and they said they lived over in the apartments and told us where.
We said, ‘Oh yes, we know where that’s at,’ said our good-byes, and as they walked around the corner, my husband and I looked at each other and realized these were our former upstairs neighbors from the apartments.
God has really worked on my heart. This is the story of a ‘lousy neighbor.’ But the lousy neighbor was me.
It was so easy to dislike them when they were just a faceless noise upstairs. But when we got to know them, we discovered they are the sweetest people. They may be a little noisy, but they weren’t doing this to deliberately upset me. They were just unaware that their noise was offensive.
I couldn’t help thinking of all the nasty comments I read on Facebook and hear on the nightly news. It is so easy to be angry at people we don’t know. The difference with these folks is that when I got to know them, I suddenly had a very different perspective.
What I learned is that making snide comments and presuming that someone is a certain way when you don’t even know them… isn’t fair.”
•••
Sylvia Peterson is a former co-pastor for Bald Hill Community Church and an author. She and her husband are chaplains for the Bald Hills Fire Department. You can email her at sylviap7@comcast.net. She is the author of the new book, "The Red Door -- Where Hurt and Holiness Collide," which can be purchased at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
