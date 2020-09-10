We have had violent crimes in our area, and each time it’s cringe-worthy, but thank God we’ve not been contaminated by the violent protests across the country in bigger cities — even some around us.
Childhood photos of my brother and I illustrate the personalities that matched our names. One in particular is both of us, dressed up as pirates for Halloween (we are supposedly descendants of the famous pirates, Pierre and Jean Lafitte).
In that photo, I am posing with a fist on one hip and my sword in the air as I look calmly and confidently at my sword (my name means “God’s peace”). My brother Mark (his name means God’s wrath.) has his mouth open, looking like he is yelling as he is about to charge forward, and he has a fist in the air and his sword raised as if he is ready to strike.
Although our costumes are identical, one does look like wrath and the other like peace. It’s who we were. (He lives in Rainier, and we are very close.) One day while wrestling on the floor as boys do, my brother wound up sitting on top of me, punching me over and over again. From what I was told, I was laughing until I started crying.
My parents decided that day they had to not only intervene by peeling him off of me, but they had to put me in some sort of fighting sport. They were determined to not allow me to grow up to be a target of others’ violence. The decision was made to enroll us in Irish McNeil’s Sports for Boys, a boxing club that would later become the temporary USA Boxing Training Center for the Olympics.
Since I was older and bigger than my little brother, I quickly became more capable in battles between the two of us. I never became a great boxer, but did learn to love the sport and received several trophies along the way.
Soon, I found myself getting in trouble at home for beating up my brother, so the rule became, “You are not allowed to hit your brother.” Then I got in trouble for hitting people at school. So I learned to limit my hitting to defending myself or others. However, I learned I had to use caution. Boxers train and train, and their hitting can become quite dangerous.
After becoming a Christian, I learned not to ever be the initiator of violence in normal, day to day life. Since then I’ve had martial arts training and even tactical training with firearms. So I’m trained to defend against violence with violence in different ways. In my tenure as a pastor, I’ve had the unique experience of disarming people with firearms on five different occasions, and I hope I never have to do anything like that again. I know God protected me. Take it from someone who was not naturally violent, but has trained to fight violence with equal or greater force. Violence against innocent people or animals is always wrong. Even if you’re upset with protestors, demonstrators, sign-wavers, police, or whoever, violence is not the answer.
I’ve been watching friends of mine, too caught up in their own emotions, actually praise violence against people with whom they disagree. That’s just so wrong. Christians, we of all people should do better at setting the standard of peace. Let’s not engage in encouraging or inciting violence. In contrast, let’s demonstrate more peaceful ways of communicating. “The Lord tests the righteous, but his soul hates the wicked and the one who loves violence.” – Psalm 11:5 (ESV)
