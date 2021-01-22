Years ago, my brother, stepsister and I decided to explore the Louisiana woods one unusually cold winter morning. It was a productive adventure to say the least; we found a place which had old, dilapidated structures and fences, but the most fascinating part was this little, man-made pond.
You had to climb up a small levy to get up to it. While we were marveling at it, our little dog suddenly ran across it. You heard it right -- the dog ran across the top of the pond!
Some ponds in Louisiana aren’t like ponds around here. The ones dug out of areas full of clay are muddy -- you cannot see through the water at all. This one was kind of a caramel color, and it looked just like a normal pond. It didn’t look like it was iced over.
When the dog ran across the surface of the pond, our first thought wasn’t, “It’s ice.” No, we had never seen any water iced over down there. It wasn’t something we were used to. But when the dog slid toward the other side of the pond, we knew then what it was.
We laughed and enjoyed the moment. It was cool, watching the dog have fun sliding around on it’s little ice-skating ring. The dog would run fast and then purposely stop to slide. Humans are easily entertained, watching dogs which are easily entertained.
Then, I had an idea, “Why can’t I do that?” So, I gingerly tested the strength of the ice with one foot on the ice and one foot on the levy. At first it seemed safe, but right as I was beginning to think I could step with my other foot onto the ice it gave way and I broke through. It was deep, and although I went way under I never hit bottom.
My siblings had to help me out because where I went in was a straight drop-off. Once out, I was dangerously cold. We were miles from civilization, so they each of them shared a layer of their dry clothing for me to put on, after I shed my wet clothes. Knowing I must stay warm, we quickly trekked back home. The fun was over, and I knew by the grace of God I had escaped a terrible tragedy.
I tell you this story because I’m watching people I love and respect take actions which I think are dangerous. Many Christians I know are boldly taking steps out onto thin ice.
I’m talking, of course, about the current divide in our country.
It’s one thing to stand up strongly for what you believe in because you’re a Christian. That’s great. However, when we sin to do so, it cannot be blessed by God. Sin separates us from God. When we cross over into sin to stand up for what we think is right, the devil has won.
Sure, it may feel scary when it appears others are attacking the very things for which we stand. It can feel right and empowering when multiple others join forces with us in a like-minded cause. It could even seem fulfilling and good and safe, but I’m telling you you’re on thin ice and likely unaware of it if you cross over into sinful thoughts and behaviors as you take your stand. When you do this, you are facing eminent tragedy unless you repent.
Christians, keep Christ first (Matthew 6:33) lest you be distracted from His will. Think of things from His perspective (Colossians 3:2), and not your own. Remember, how you conduct yourselves illustrates your faith, and shows God and others whether you are genuine or not.
Finally, I’d like to leave you with this counsel from 1 Peter 5:6-11:
“Humble yourselves, therefore, under the mighty hand of God so that at the proper time he may exalt you, casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you. Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour. Resist him, firm in your faith, knowing that the same kinds of suffering are being experienced by your brotherhood throughout the world. And after you have suffered a little while, the God of all grace, who has called you to his eternal glory in Christ, will himself restore, confirm, strengthen, and establish you. To him be the dominion forever and ever. Amen (ESV).”
•••
Pastor Jeff Adams is a professional Christian counselor who travels the world teaching but serves our community. His column appears weekly. He can be reached by email at jeffreydadams@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.