A couple weeks ago, my Husband and I drove to Oregon and delivered our friend Phil's ashes to his daughter.
The last time we embarked on a similarly somber and sacred task was when we visited my grandparents’ graves in Reedsport. At that time I was resigned to the task but not enthusiastic. My mother had requested a picture of her parent’s headstone.
We had trouble finding the graveyard — forty years is a long time between visits. That turned out to be the easy part. Next, I had to find the gravesite which entailed driving, walking, and looking for a headstone that resonated with distant familiarity.
I strained to take in all the information as I added and subtracted the dates on each gravesite. Seventy years old: in the 1940s that was considered a full life span. Thirty-six years old: I wondered if she left children behind. Ninety-one years old: enough time for a full, good life. Seventeen years old: his parents must have broken into pieces. Five months old: how do you explain God’s grace to parents who lost their infant child?
I was reminded of a poem by Rupert Brookes entitled “1914.” He says, “There shall be in that great earth, a richer dust concealed.” That line haunts me.
The pandemic appears to be winding down, except for those whose loved ones didn’t survive it. COVID will always be with them, engraved in the heartbreak of their loss.
In Genesis, God admonishes Adam by saying, “For dust you are, and to dust you shall return.” (Gen 3:19)
David the psalmist humbly wrote, “For He knows our frame; he remembers that we are dust.” (Psalm 103:14) Later he laments, “My strength is dried up like a potsherd, and my tongue clings to my jaws; you have brought me to the dust of death.” (Psalm 22:15)
Many churches initiate the Lenten season with Ash Wednesday. The previous Easter’s palm crosses are burned, cooled, and rubbed on the believer’s forehead in the shape of a cross. It is a ceremony of both repentance and recognition. Jesus calls us to live beyond our physical bodies.
Scripture also talks of dust in the book of Job. The author uses ash to speak of Job’s deep humiliation, abasement, and impending death. When his three friends came to render aid they did not recognize him, so great was his distress, so “… they lifted their robes and wept; and each one tore his robe and sprinkled dust on his head toward heaven.” (Job 2:12)
Job used the same symbol to address his desire for spiritual change. “Therefore I abhor myself, and repent in dust and ashes.” (Job 42:6)
Driving to Oregon with Phil’s ashes resting in our back seat, I was struck with the brevity of our physical lives. We are indeed like “grass that withers, flowers that blow away like dust.” But intrinsic to our journey from “dust to dust and ashes to ashes” is the firm knowledge that the grave was not the end of Jesus’ story, nor does it need to be ours.
No one can ever take the place of a loved one who passes before us. Each relationship teaches us important lessons during the time we are together. My grandparents were like permanent markers who left lasting wisdom on the whiteboard of my character and personality. Phil’s lessons were different, but also important.
Lent reminds us that, although we are dust to dust, we are also a “richer dust concealed.” If you are grieving in this season, reach out. Ask for help — there is a richer dust to be discovered.
•••
Sylvia Peterson is former co-pastor for Bald Hill Community Church and an author. She and her husband are chaplains for the Bald Hills Fire Department. You can email her at sylviap7@comcast.net. She is the author of “The Red Door: Where Hurt and Holiness Collide,” which can be purchased at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
