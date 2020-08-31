The complex AI system in one of my vehicles really is considered a kind of Artificial Intelligence by some. It has GPS, and so many other features. It tells me when I need to speed up or slow down. My favorite thing is it video-records my surroundings. It definitely keeps me alert.
Still, this fancy Artificial Intelligence system is not designed to take the place of humans, paying attention and driving safely. The vehicle won’t drive itself. It’s up to the driver to control the vehicle, utilizing the Artificial Intelligence as an aid.
We’re told vehicles which drive themselves are imminently coming. Two of my adult children used to marvel at the self-driving features of Teslas. They both changed their minds when they witnessed near accidents caused by the feature. One of them was actually in the front driver’s seat when they were nearly in a horrible accident on the highway. Now, neither of them like the idea of self-driving cars.
Fully self-driving vehicles are still something in the distant future. If you need evidence of this, look no further than the recent Forbes article entitled, “Full Self-Driving Cars Are Still A Long Way Off – Here’s Why,” by James Morris, August 22, 2020. It’s not going to happen as soon as we’ve been told, and that’s a good thing.
Don’t get me wrong. I love Teslas, and I love how my vehicle’s AI system keeps me alert. I love technological advances which can help us navigate through life better. However, nothing can replace the value of good, old-fashioned, common-sense human decision-making.
My AI system continuously tells me I’m crossing the white line on the shoulder side of the highway when I am not even close to doing that. Just yesterday it told me traffic was moving when my garage door opened. It constantly screams at me as crazy Washington drivers pull in front of me, telling me I’m following too close. Still, it keeps me alert.
In our world of craziness and uncertainties, it’s a good thing to utilize whatever tools we can to stay alert. In our weird times we have a lot of things passing themselves off as “intelligence.” National news organizations have been dishonest with us. People on social media post things which look factual, but aren’t. Politicians lie and are lied about, and flawed “artificial” intelligence abounds.
One thing remains. “For the word of God is living and active, sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing to the division of soul and of spirit, of joints and of marrow, and discerning the thoughts and intentions of the heart (Hebrews 4:12, ESV).” The Bible is still a real and solid guide for life. Trust it. Use it.
The lines of right and wrong are certainly blurred in our troubled world which seems to be unreasonably changing lanes and heading to disaster. If your life feels like that, stop letting flawed “artificial intelligence” guide you. Let God and reasonableness guide you as you regain what control you can, and steer yourself and your passengers to safety. Trust the Lord. He will not misguide you.
“Trust God from the bottom of your heart;
don’t try to figure out everything on your own.
Listen for God’s voice in everything you do, everywhere you go;
he’s the one who will keep you on track.
Don’t assume that you know it all.
Run to God! Run from evil!
Your body will glow with health,
your very bones will vibrate with life!” – Proverbs 3:5-8 (MSG)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.