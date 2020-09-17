Every morning, my first tasks of the day are to learn new vocabulary words and read scripture.
Although there are many times that words come to me as a gift, there are more times they emerge reluctantly. For instance, when I try to write a sentence of condolence, send a thought of encouragement, or even when I sign a birthday card to someone I love, my brain can be an uninspired landscape.
When I search for appropriate words in the face of someone’s acute grief, what should I say? How can I best communicate my concern to someone living through the uncertainty of chemotherapy? What words might provide sustenance to a loved one who is facing death squarely and has made the courageous decision to challenge its timing?
How can I capture my feelings without sounding sappy, or cliché, or reveal that sometimes the task is, quite honestly, more obligation than inspiration? My vocabulary is often disappointing. Sometimes I sit for the longest time with pen in hand, trying to fill the empty space at the bottom of a Hallmark card.
This week I was searching for the right words to encourage a friend struggling with the horrors of addiction.
Whether God or her tenuous belief in a Higher Power, grace and goodness always prevail in sobriety. How can that be said with sufficient emphasis to challenge her darkness?
Also, this week, a close friend is approaching the first anniversary of her beloved spouse’s death. What should I say to her? The milestone is too significant to ignore, but too fragile to acknowledge writing by rote.
There are some words that require labor because some truths are delicate, and simultaneously weighty. They can’t be adequately addressed with a cheerful card and a decorative postage stamp. They require more.
I’m pretty sure you know the ones I mean.
Even Christians tend to toss scripture into situations when sincere words are hard to find. Just because I can quote John 3:16 doesn’t mean I will ever completely understand the truth of the incarnation. And I can’t really speak into the pain of death just because I believe in the resurrection. Tossing Bible quotes into someone else’s agony may arise from good intention, but it might also be inexcusable laziness.
When I am completely stuck—with absolutely nothing to say—I revisit the opening of John’s gospel. “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” John’s description of Jesus as “the Word” becomes more and more significant to me as I study the craft of writing.
When Paul wrote that nothing can remove the love of Christ, neither “trouble or hardship or persecution or famine or nakedness or danger or sword,” his words were speaking into the harsh reality of his ministry and the early church. He is insisting that God’s love, communicated through “The Word” is more enduring than pandemics, racism, economic fear, cancer, spousal loss, or injustice.
I cannot write that inside a greeting card. I’ve tried. It always falls short.
We all stumble over our words. Sometimes they come out all wrong and feelings get hurt. Sometimes they don’t come out at all and the silence is worse than speaking. Once in awhile we open our hearts and somehow the words that fall off our tongues are perfectly spoken, comforting and real.
I am so grateful for the times Jesus-the-Word speaks, whether to me or through me. Even in the times of silence, and regardless of what is happening in the world, the Word endures and is always ready to speak.
•••
Sylvia Peterson is a former co-pastor for Bald Hill Community Church and an author. She and her husband are chaplains for the Bald Hills Fire Department. You can email her at sylviap7@comcast.net. She is the author of a new book, "The Red Door: Where Hurt and Holiness Collide," which can be purchased at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.