Enjoy these snapshots of articles written in past issues of the Nisqually Valley News from 45, 35, 25 and 15 years ago, respectively.
A Look Back at This Week, 45 Years Ago:
- Intruders raided the L&M Drive-In at Five Corners. Chocolate syrup was spilled on the grill, while other flavors of the sugary liquid were tossed on the floor, with broken bottles strewn about.
- “Mr. and Mrs. Morris Otto” observed their silver wedding anniversary Saturday, May 1, 1976. A special event was held for them from 1 to 4 p.m. the same day at Yelm Moose Lodge. Mr. Otto worked for Centralia City Light, at the Nisqually River Dam.
- “Mr. and Mrs. Hal Jorgenson” of Yelm announced the new arrival of their son, Jeremiah Keith, who was born at 10:23 a.m. at Olympia’s St. Peter Hospital. Jeremiah’s 4-year-old sister, Carrie Anne Jorgenson, welcomed him home.
- Gonzales Tree Service basketball team won a trophy for a first-place finish in the Cascade League of Olympia Park and Recreation League, winning 13 of 14 games.
- Yelm High School junior Patsy Walker qualified for the National Women’s Pentathlon Championships, scoring 3,689 points and taking second place under Jana Collins of Salem, Oregon. The national contest was set to take place on May 28, 1976, in Santa Barbara, California.
-Sumner’s Loyalty Day Parade was set to take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 1976, sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. First Sergeant D.O. Jennings was grand marshal for the event, which was set to begin at Sumner High School and move down Main Street and Alder Avenue to Loyalty Park.
- “Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Mellema” of Yelm announced the arrival of Elizabeth Josephine, their eighth child. Elizabeth was born on April 9, 1976, at Olympia’s St. Peter Hospital, weighing 9 pounds, 3 ounces.
- The 15th Roy Junior Rodeo was set to buck its way out of its stall May 1-2, 1976, at the Roy Rodeo Grounds.
- State physicians faced new state requirements of 150 hours of continuing education every three years, starting July 1976.
- The Yelm track team placed second at a triangle meet they hosted for Tenino and Toledo. Tenino took the day, followed by Yelm and Toledo.
- The Yelm School District Board of Directors called off a hearing that was supposed to discuss whether or not to move the high school to a 43-acre site on Rhoton and NP roads.
A Look Back at This Week, 35 Years Ago:
- Opal and Charles Barnard of local mainstay Barnard’s Boots and Saddles store retired after nearly 25 years in business. “They are the heart of Yelm to me,” said Jean Johnson, a longtime friend of the couple, in an interview with the Nisqually Valley News. “I get a really special feeling when I go into their little shop. They have had health problems, but they always go on.”
-Yelm City Council extended the city’s waterline, as proposed by Elise Gubser. The extension fit in with a proposed waterline loop in the area.
- Yelm Avenue fire station accepted the drop off of unwanted toxic household chemicals like pesticides, lead-based paints, paint thinners, solvents, furniture strippers, wood preservatives, pool chemicals, ballasts from fluorescent lights containing PSBs, acid, caustic chemicals and aerosol spray cans of cleaners.
- Leticia Sweet, age 16, daughter of Elva and Micheal Sweet, won two first place honors and one second place finish in a Portland dance competition where 500 dancers of various age groups competed.
- Roy Hathaway, of Puyallup, built 15 new bird houses for the Yelm community.
- The Lacamas Community Hall, on Hearts Lake Loop Road, hosted a swap meet May 3-4, 1986.
- McKenna Elementary students in “Special Needs Preschool” visited Mr. Doug’s Eatery in Yelm.
- Mary Houseman and Freeman Miller, a widow and a widower, tied the knot in Yelm Bowling Center, where they met during their individual habits of bowling every Monday night.
- Yelm High School girls junior varsity and freshmen boys basketball teams won the state’s “Outstanding Scholastic Award” for achieving an average of grade-point averages of 3.00-3.24 across their squad for their sports seasons.
- Three boys and 39 girls came out to the Yelm High School cheerleader try-outs.
A Look Back at This Week, 25 Years Ago:
- The city of Yelm found and fixed a water leak that amounted to the loss of more than 2 million gallons of water.
- The annual festival, “Springfest,” was held May 3-5, 1996, at Yelm City Park. Festivities included carnival rides, bed races, a fundraising auction and a kid’s coloring contest.
- Sally Mathews, known by some as a “female Forrest Gump,” was killed Sunday, April 21, 1996, when the Jeep Cherokee she was riding in careened off a highway in Montana.
- Volunteers were needed to install new playground equipment at Rainier Primary School. The work party was scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, May 4-5, 1996.
-Twenty five parents, teachers and volunteers spent April 24, 1996, sharing their hobbies or careers with the students of Prairie Elementary School during the institution’s “Share Your World Day.”
- Student-athletes Shawn Knight and Jeff O’Neal led their Rainier High School baseball team to their first two victories of the 1996 spring season against Morton and Napavine.
- Rainier slowpitch softball team beat Mossyrock 16-4, taking control of the game early, scoring eight runs in the bottom of the first inning.
A Look Back at This Week, 15 Years Ago:
- The Yelm City Council set a public meeting to discuss the Killion LID, which was set to pay for improvements to Yelm Avenue West from 93rd Avenue to Cullers Road, realign the Killion Road intersection, improve Killion out to the “future bypass loop on the north side of Yelm” and build a new road into the Tahoma Terra development.
- Three Elma women were tracked down in connection with a string of thefts on retirement homes and assisted-living facilities across the state, thanks to Yelm investigators working with police from Vancouver to Kent.
- Yelm High School sophomores Tyler Whitworth, Cody Flynn, Aaron Akimoff and Lindsey Bockman discussed with Nisqually Valley News reporter Cindy Teixeira the stress involved in the must-pass WASL test, a new graduation requirement for seniors in the class of 2008.
- The “K-12 Music Festival 2006” of Yelm Community Schools featured 19 songs performed by students and teachers in early May 2006. All the schools teamed up for the opening numbers of the “Star Spangled Banner” and “Why We Sing.”
- Dorothy’s ruby-red slippers from “The Wizard of Oz,” were the theme of 2006’s annual Yelm Art Walk, where participants presented their own creations inspired by the famous shoes, reminding everyone involved that “there’s no place like home.”
- Yelm’s 10th annual Arbor Day celebration went off without a hitch, or maybe a switch, in Yelm City Park. The event kicked off with a performance by the Yelm Middle School choir of the National Anthem, followed by the presentation of an art contest, which had “My Dream Tree,” as its theme.
- Police Chief Todd Stencil reminded skateboarders to use the skate park instead of public streets or sidewalks, as such use of public thoroughfares was prohibited by city ordinances.
- The Rainier Education Foundation raised $35,000 at the REF auction.
- Missy Hicks, Brittany Walker, Shara Hannah, Sean Agustin, James Osberg, Steven Walker and Derrick Yowell were pictured in the Nisqually Valley News as Yelm High School prom royalty.
- Rainier Baseball beat Toledo and White Pass, bringing its record for the season to 6-7 in league and 7-7 overall.
- Yelm High School Girls golf team beat the River Ridge Hawks, putting them one swing closer to the district competition.
