The concept of What Would Jesus Do is said to date back to a book by Thomas Kempis, originally entitled, “The Following of Christ,” written between 1418 and 1427. It would later be known as “Imatio Christi,” or “The Imitation of Christ.” This book is considered as the most read devotional book, next to the Bible.
John Wesley would largely base his teachings on this concept. His earliest works which allude to such a concept date back to 1766. Wesley is considered the father of the Methodist church.
In a sermon, delivered June 28, 1891, Baptist pastor, Charles Haddon Spurgeon, delivered a message to his London congregation with the phrase, “What would Jesus do?” repeated several times throughout it. In that powerful message, he cited Thomas Kempis’ work “Imatio Christi.”
Pastor A. B. Simpson wrote a hymn, “What Would Jesus Do?” His hymn was copyrighted the same year Spurgeon preached his message with the same phrase in it. Simpson is credited with founding the Missionary Alliance Church.
In the 1890s Charles Sheldon, pastor of the Central Congregational Church in Topeka, Kansas, became increasingly frustrated with the lack of attendance in his Sunday evening services. So, he began preaching a series of “cliffhanger” messages, ending with the question, “What Would Jesus Do?” Attendance increased and his messages appeared in a magazine. Later, they would be compiled into a book. The book, “In His Steps,” was published in 1896, and it grew in popularity. Due to a copyright application error, several other publishers cranked out copies of the book, and Sheldon was not paid much in royalties. The book to this day is one of the most widely read of all time, and has been made into a couple of films. The original title to the book was, “In His Steps – What Would Jesus Do?”
The book is absolutely worth the read. It’s a short one, so it’s easy. You might just find it motivational.
Youth minister Janie Tinklenberg read Sheldon’s book in 1989 and was very motivated by it. Since it was trendy at the time to make beaded friendship bracelets, she tried to put the phrase “What Would Jesus Do?” in beads on bracelets. It just didn’t work. So, she shortened the letters within the beads to W.W.J.D? She made a bunch and gave them out to her youth group to use as evangelistic tools in Holland, Michigan. It worked. People saw the bracelets and asked what does W.W.J.D stand for?
Tinklenberg had made around 300 by the time she realized she needed to pay a professional company to make them for her. Apparently, the manufacturer noticed how many she was ordering and people were buying, that they started making them for profit themselves. Other companies did the same.
Tinklenberg saw a neckless for sale for $400 with WWJD on it and became aware of a highly questionable board game with the same title. It seemed it was now out of control. So she tried to get the WWJD thing trademarked. However, since it was already generating millions of dollars for others, it was considered public domain and she was denied. Just like Sheldon, she was not granted royalties for a unique thing she created, while others made huge profits on it.
Few people in the world exist who have not seen the WWJD letters somewhere. Few don’t know what it stands for. Even fewer know the basic, biblical answer to the question it poses.
Sheldon’s sermon series and book title, “In His Steps – What Would Jesus Do?” was launched right out of a passage in the Bible. Sure, we can go way back to Imatio Christi in the 15th century to learn of its history, but why do that when we can actually find it from a book written in the first century?
The Apostle Peter had matured quite substantially when God inspired him to write his letters which now appear in the Bible. They were written to oppressed, scattered, and persecuted Christians, who were struggling through very hard times. His words are intended to encourage and motivate them to persevere in their faith. They are written to motivate all of us to do the same.
He tells them/us/they/we must behave like Christians – even if they’re/we’re being mistreated by their/our bosses. In that context he says, “For to this you have been called, because Christ also suffered for you, leaving you an example, so that you might follow in his steps (1 Peter 2:21, ESV).”
Did you catch that? In His Steps! We are called to follow In His Steps.
But wait. Really? The answer to What Would Jesus Do in this context is suffer? Yep. Read that again.
“For to this you have been called, because Christ also suffered for you, leaving you an example, so that you might follow in his steps (1 Peter 2:21, ESV).”
The passage goes on to illustrate the answer to “What Would Jesus Do?” by telling us exactly what Jesus did do, which was suffer – without sinning.
“He committed no sin, neither was deceit found in his mouth. When he was reviled, he did not revile in return; when he suffered, he did not threaten, but continued entrusting himself to him who judges justly. He himself bore our sins in his body on the tree, that we might die to sin and live to righteousness. By his wounds you have been healed (1 Peter 2:22-24, ESV).”
WWJD bracelets, T-shirts, bumper stickers, etc., sure were popular. The answer to the question those letters represent, contextually, likely never will be.
Even so, it’s what we’re called to do. When others are unkind to us, we must remember to maintain our Christian example, even as we suffer for the cause of Christ. He suffered for us, and sometimes we have to suffer for the greater good.
We could apply this, today, to other circumstances. When we must suffer, let’s do it while setting a good example of Christian behavior. When life comes hard and fast, and we struggle, let’s remember who we represent, and how He set such a good example, even as He was mistreated.
I must add this caveat: Peter wasn’t telling people to stay in abusive relationships and just tough it out. He was speaking, contextually, about bosses unfairly mistreating employees. If you are being mistreated by your boss, remember to maintain your Christian example, trusting God will reward you for it. Deviating from Christian behavior is never the solution, even if you’re mistreated. You can stand up for yourself without forsaking your faith. Remember who you represent.
WWJD?
Pastor Jeff Adams is a professional Christian counselor who travels the world teaching but serves our community. His column appears online weekly. He can be reached by email at jeffreydadams@hotmail.com.
