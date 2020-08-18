'The Red Door': NVN Columnist Talks New Novel on Pain and Forgiveness

Religion columnist and former co-pastor of Bald Hills Community Church Sylvia Peterson recently published a new novel titled “The Red Door: Where Hurt and Holiness Collide” that explores the themes of forgiveness and pain.
The novel follows Stephanie, a woman with a troubled and bitter past. After her unexpected death, she’s propelled under the tutelage of an old man named Steve, whose sole job is to accompany people after their death on a personal journey to heal unresolved trauma.
Throughout her life, Stephanie has battled many obstacles — childhood abuse, parental abandonment, abortion, addiction and a lifetime of justified bitterness.
Steve gives Stephanie the chance of a lifetime: an opportunity to resolve her pains and put to rest those unkempt tensions.
The Nisqually Valley News reached out to Peterson over email with some questions about her new book. The following are her responses.
Tell us about the origins of the story and how long it took between the first idea and putting pen to paper.
When I was working with women in a Christian recovery facility, I was frequently asked, “Where do our hurts go when we die? Heaven wouldn’t be a good place if we take them with us. And what if we run into one of the people who abused us? Would we still hurt?” These women had been abandoned, abused, molested, addicted and thrown into an emotional abyss. The question is valid.
Scripture doesn’t tell us nearly enough about our “afterlife.” Where does our pain go?
I began to consider that there must be a way that God deals with this. We don’t know what it is, of course. But what if… there was a series of doors where our conflicts were resolved?
I began putting my idea into words on Thanksgiving weekend, and finished the first draft in time to wrap it up under the tree for my husband’s Christmas. I was in a typing frenzy! My biggest challenge was that I didn’t want to do anything else—grocery shopping, cooking, laundry, visiting friends.
What are you hoping people take away from Stephanie and Steve’s relationship? What are you hoping people take away from the overarching themes and the story?
What I would like people to take away from this story is that forgiveness is the critical component of all our relationships. When we forgive, we sever the connection between our pain and the person who harmed us, or our shame and the person we harmed.
Forgiveness was the reason Jesus died. If it’s that big a deal to God, we’d better take it seriously.
People who know me personally have caused me some grief over this story. They want to know how much of it is fiction and how much of it is autobiographical. Hopefully this issue is not too much of a deterrent.
How much do you believe themes of resilience and trust come up in your own personal faith? How much does the theme of forgiveness play into the story of Stephanie?
The themes of resilience and trust are also prevalent in Stephanie’s story. The process of learning to trust God is the framework for my personal resilience.
Each day is a new opportunity to experience His great love for me.
Mistakes are not catastrophes. As Stephanie learns while moving through the doors, her biggest failures were used by God to bless others. Forgiveness unlocks our eyesight; it allows us to see God’s sovereign hand in all our experiences. He will not allow us to fail.
What does the red door signify to you?
The “red door” is that place where all our hurts are transformed into holiness.
•••
“The Red Door: Where Hurt and Holiness Collide” can be purchased online through Amazon or Barnes & Noble retailers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.