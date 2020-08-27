The church activity I miss most during the pandemic is the ability to go to the Lord’s Table and share a sacred meal with other people. Each denomination has their own words, rituals and names for this meal: Holy Communion, The Eucharistic Feast, The Lord’s Supper, The Holy Sacrament, and others.
The name doesn’t really matter—the intent does.
The Lord’s Supper originated in the rich tradition of the Jewish Passover Feast. It is a designated moment when Christ’s followers ask that their sins be forgiven and their spiritual lives regenerated. We arrive sullied, wounded and unclean because of what we have done and what has been done to us. We leave this table filled with grace and renewed intention.
Last week one of my friends added this story to her Facebook feed:
“We have a little boy that lives in a broken down shack, a couple streets over from us. I normally don’t let the kids play with him because his favorite word is profane and his life experiences are much different than my own children. Some of the things he talks about are shocking and quite inappropriate, to say the least.
“But today my husband was outside with the kids while I cooked lunch, so I thought it would be fine. They played and rode bikes for about an hour. When I went out to let my crew know that lunch was ready, I said to the little boy, ‘Okay, buddy. We’re going to eat, so run home and eat and we’ll see you later.’
“Instead of leaving, he asked, ‘Can I please be invited?’
“For a split second, I almost said, ‘No. You run home and eat and then you can come back to play.’ But a still small voice inside me said, ‘Why can’t he come in? You have the room and plenty of food.’
“So instead, I heard myself say, ‘Of course you can. Wash and pull up a chair!’
“As we ate I couldn’t help but notice how dirty he was. His fingernails were super long and dirty. His shoes had holes all the way through them; the soles flapped as he walked. His pants were way too small and his shirt was way too big.
“I asked him if he was excited for school to start and he said, ‘NO WAY! School is a scary place for a guy like me!’
“His words broke my heart. I have a pretty good idea what his home is like, and it’s a scary place too. I couldn’t help but wonder… if both school and home are scary, where is this little boy’s soft place to fall?
“I tried to lighten the mood as we ate. I wanted him to experience a healthy loving family. This is how we treat each other; this is how we are. So we laughed and joked around with one another like we always do, with our fun 70’s music playing in the background.
“As I was cleaning up and the children were getting ready to go back outside to play, he said to me, ‘Can that be my place at the table?’ I said, ‘Sweetheart, that will always be your place at our table.’
“After he ran out the door, I stood at our sink and did the lunch dishes with tears running down my face. We all have a need to feel wanted and loved. We all want a place at the table. That precious little boy has no idea how he made my day.” (Amber Barrett)
I miss sitting at the Lord’s Table with my friends.
•••
Sylvia Peterson is a former co-pastor for Bald Hill Community Church and an author. She and her husband are chaplains for the Bald Hills Fire Department. You can email her at sylviap7@comcast.net. She is the author of a new book, "The Red Door: Where Hurt and Holiness Collide," which can be purchased at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
