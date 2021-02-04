I have had some issues with Husband’s friend. For the sake of this story, I’ll call him Phil.
When my husband was the paid chaplain at Washington State’s Special Commitment Center (SCC) on McNeil Island, Phil—a Native American—was his chapel clerk. The SCC is where our state incarcerates its sex offenders if they have had multiple victims. “The worst of the worst,” is how they are labeled.
Although I volunteered there for many years, I never got over how creepy it felt. The residents had files that read like horror novels. Their victims varied from babies to old people. Their crimes were like cloying scents that followed them into and out of the visiting rooms there.
I greatly admired my husband's work; he was professional, kind to a fault, and his servant heart meant he spent hours a day in excess of his salary. He bought loose tobacco for residents that were indigent, even though he’s allergic to nicotine. We made hundreds of pieces of fry bread in our small kitchen for the Native American ceremonies. He hauled special groceries onto the ferry for holiday celebrations, and he honored dozens of different faith-based beliefs.
After my husband resigned his position at the SCC, he was still called to testify in court when a resident was being considered for release. He traveled throughout the state, giving statements that somehow managed to be truthful without being hopeless. It was hard sometimes.
When Phil was released a few years ago, he and the husband reconnected. Phil desperately needed social mentoring. The world is consistently cruel to men who are labeled as level 3 sex offenders. Housing and employment are high hurdles for a man in his early fifties who’d spent decades locked up.
Of course, my husband said yes.
I reluctantly supported the relationship between him and Phil. I am a survivor of childhood sexual trauma; I didn’t want to spend time with Phil. He wasn’t welcome to drop by for visits.
One time, Phil was within days of being homeless. My husband said he could move into our basement while he secured new housing. I said I’d move out — either Phil could live here or I could, though not both. Fortunately, a rental became available before I started packing my bags.
That’s how it was between Phil and I. My boundaries weren’t negotiable.
The one exception was this: He was a wonderful cat sitter and pond maintainer. Whenever we left town, Phil moved in and our pets loved him. He never left so much as a footprint or bit of dust behind him. Our backyard blessed Phil — he brought his sacred items boxes with him and had completely privacy to practice his faith.
A month ago, Phil had a heart attack, contracted pneumonia, had a new stint put in, and was released feeling better than he had in years. I planned his first week of healthy menus, shopped, cooked, and had my husband deliver them.
A few days later, when I was praying for Phil, God spoke into my heart. “Phil needs time in the backyard. A lot has happened. He needs to talk to Grandfather.”
So I texted Phil and invited him over. A heart-healthy lunch was included in the invitation; the table was set for company. (That pretty much means cloth napkins instead of paper.) We had a warm and wonderful time and we celebrated his renewed health and new goals.
A few nights ago we received a call in the middle of the night. Phil had a massive heart attack and died.
I am so grateful that my final time with Phil was filled with warm kindness.
•••
Sylvia Peterson is former co-pastor for Bald Hill Community Church and an author. She and her husband are chaplains for the Bald Hills Fire Department. You can email her at sylviap7@comcast.net. She is the author of “The Red Door: Where Hurt and Holiness Collide,” which can be purchased at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
