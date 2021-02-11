Have you noticed that your “pandemic fatigue” is a little worse the past couple weeks? I have.
We are burned out. Even though the long-awaited vaccines are bringing some much-needed hope, we’ve been frustrated and exhausted for so long that our positive emotions are being swallowed up by the negative ones. Then we feel guilty for not being more hopeful.
It makes sense. We’ve been at this for a year now, and our natural physical responses to stress have been overloaded for months. When that happens, our adrenaline starts to drain and apathy settles in. It seems that we’ve all gone over a “tipping point” and we can’t spot the ground anymore.
This week I read several articles on long-term emotional crisis, and was relieved to hear that mental health experts report it is normal to feel zapped at this stage. Our initial shock has subsided. Next we went into survival mode, but now it seems like we’ve tried to cope for so long that “normal” is but a vague memory.
I wonder if the Hebrew nation felt this way after they left Egypt. At first they were glad to have escaped with their lives. Then, as time went on, the reality of their situation set in. The only employment was packing and unpacking for a near-endless march through the wilderness. Did they escape just to die anyway?
Surely they must have tired from answering the cries of their children, “Are we there yet? How much further is it?”
If you find yourself stuck in a pandemic-fueled rut, go easy on yourself. It’s been brutal.
COVID has over-activated our coping systems. When we experience a stressful event (like virtually everything that has happened during the past year), our brain sends a burst of energy through our body that enables us to respond to nearby threats.
Typically, the brain and body calm down and rest once the stressor is removed. Throughout the pandemic, however, we’ve been exposed to so many stressors that our system hasn’t been able to catch a break. Cortisol is pumping through our bodies at rates most of us have never experienced previously.
According to Amy Cirbus, a licensed mental health counselor in New York and the Director of Clinical Content at “Talkspace,” those feelings eventually build up and become emotionally exhausting.
“We’re at more risk for burnout because of the circumstances and because of the fact that we’re continually re-traumatized and [reactivating] that cortisol spike,” Cirbus said.
Uncertainty also plays a huge role in hitting this wall. “We’ve been at this for a year and there’s still no clear end in sight. Most of us have had to learn new ways to cope with everyday stress since our usual coping skills may not be working anymore.”
Cirbus advises her patients to first identify the things stressing them out the most—maybe it’s the news, a job, or toxic conversations with friends and relatives.
“Set healthy boundaries. Then focus on one or two things a day that can be accomplished.
“It’s the accumulation of those small things over the course of time that is going to make a difference. They do add up,” she said. “Don’t rely on what works for other people; try on different things and figure out what brings you some relief.”
We need to cut ourselves some slack. The pandemic has disrupted our lives. Let’s admit that this is hard, and that hitting a wall is a completely valid response to totally irregular circumstances.
“Have compassion for yourself and don’t belittle your feelings,” Cirbus said. “At a certain point, we’ll all get through it.”
Sylvia Peterson is former co-pastor for Bald Hill Community Church and an author. She and her husband are chaplains for the Bald Hills Fire Department. You can email her at sylviap7@comcast.net. She is the author of “The Red Door: Where Hurt and Holiness Collide,” which can be purchased at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
