I’ve told you all this so that trusting me, you will be unshakable and assured, deeply at peace. In this godless world you will continue to experience difficulties. But take heart! I’ve conquered the world. (John 16:33)
I can think of lots of reasons to read scripture. It’s a great way to study ancient world history. The stories are fascinating. There’s nothing on television worth watching. And of course, my favorite, our pastor tells me to read it. (And who doesn’t want to impress the pastor?!)
Those reasons aside, I read scripture because it comforts me.
I need that right now. The world is a mess! Everywhere I look, there’s something ugly going on.
The pandemic continues to blow up around us. Social protests are breaking into riots with minimal provocation. Domestic violence is on the rise. Yesterday, I saw pictures of small children, barely old enough to walk, dutifully wearing their face masks and carrying signs with “F-bombs” against the police. War is hideous.
The world is a terrifying place to be born into. Peace remains an unmet goal. Some time, somewhere, the weather will be catastrophic—this week it’s Hawaii. I assume that crime, pollution, and politics are still “duking it out.” I wouldn’t know; I quit watching televised news several months ago.
I am a bit like Frodo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings. Faced with a nearly impossible mission he says to Gandalf the Grey, "I wish it need not have happened in my time."
His mentor’s wise reply is, "So do all who live to see such times, but that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us."
All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us.
And that is why I read scripture. Jesus continually reminds me that my job is to focus on applying what he teaches me, not everybody else.
Sometimes my worry over everything that is going on clouds the reality of what is. When I cower in faithless fear, I close myself off from the infinite possibility that just out of view stands God, expectantly waiting to show me His extraordinary love and exquisite grace, just when I need it most.
One of Jesus’ last recorded prayers prior to the crucifixion was for his disciples. Did he pray that God would rescue them from Roman occupation, recurrent famine, grossly immoral neighbors? No. Did he ask the Father to lift his friends above the ugliness of their missions? No.
He prayed, "I’m not asking You to take them out of the world, but that You guard them from the Evil One. They are no more defined by the world than I am defined by the world. Make them holy, consecrated with the truth.” (John 17:15-16)
Jesus didn’t ask that his closest friends be spared the agonies of life. Rather, he reminded them of a deep and fundamental truth. They could be at peace no matter what, because he was greater than anything they might experience in the world.
Like Frodo and the other members of the Fellowship of the Ring, it is easy to see danger always lurking around us. Of course we’d prefer to avoid the ugliness of war, disease, and sin. Who wouldn’t?
However, Jesus did not suggest that life’s darkness could be avoided. Instead he called each of us to guard our hearts with peaceful courage.
The instructions are written down in great detail. I found them in my Bible.
•••
Sylvia Peterson is a former co-pastor for Bald Hill Community Church and an author. She and her husband are chaplains for the Bald Hills Fire Department. You can email her at sylviap7@comcast.net. She is the author of the new book, "The Red Door: Where Hurt and Holiness Collide," which can be purchased at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.