It was no accident that a woman stopped me after this morning’s church service and invited me to join a bi-weekly prayer group. I said, “I’ll pray about it.” My response may have sounded sassy, but I was quite serious. Praying for others should never be taken lightly.
Actually, I’ve been praying about prayer for several days. The experience is similar to eating a chocolate chip cookie and simultaneously contemplating the ingredients, dough preparation, complex food chemistry, and wondering how long it had baked to reach such melty-chocolatey-soft perfection. Cookies are more complicated than most gourmands consider.
We had a family “Zoom” meeting this week. It opened with a prayer that set the tone. “God, let this situation be used by You for the highest good in each of our lives.”
For me, these words met a deep and heartfelt hunger.
Too often, we pray for our will to be done and miraculous healing to take place. We remind God that when He fulfills our fervent desire and also restores our joy, we will give Him the glory. Sometimes we even remind God that He is sufficient for our need.
Unfortunately, I often feel like I am left on the side of the road, while the church’s most sincere prayer warriors rush by me to quickly reach the finish line. People who see me there have been known to point out that (in their opinion) my faith is too shallow and my concept of God is too limited.
As their dust settles around me, I am usually munching my chocolate chip cookie, wondering what Heavenly Father is really up to.
Theologian and apologist R.C. Sproul wrote, “Nothing escapes God’s notice; nothing oversteps the boundaries of His power. God is authoritative in all things. If I thought even for one moment that a single molecule was running loose in the universe outside the control and domain of Almighty God, I wouldn’t sleep tonight. My confidence in the future rests in my confidence in the God who controls history.”
John Calvin wrote in the Institutes of the Christian Religion, “So it seems, in some measure, superfluous to solicit him by our prayers, as if he were winking or even sleeping until aroused by the sound of our voice.”
As Christians we are commanded to pray. I don’t believe that God is passively waiting, unconcerned for the people and situations that break my heart. However, prayer—like everything in the Christian life—is for His glory and our benefit, in that order.
I agree with Jonathon Edwards, who gave two reasons why prayer is required. First, it is a sensible acknowledgement of our dependence on Him. And second, “Fervent prayer in many ways tends to prepare the heart. It stimulates as accurate sense of our own need, while preparing us to receive God’s sovereign answer.”
In other words, we cannot out-pray God’s will. We can only prepare our mind and heart to see our circumstance as being ultimately for our highest good.
There are some stunning scriptural examples of prayer “changing God’s mind.” I’ve reread them all. They left me wondering… Is there a possibility that prayer aligned individuals with God’s ultimate plan? Did prayer remind God’s children that He was all-powerful, and align their hearts with His so there would be no question where to attribute the glory?
It you are going through something that feels impossibly hard right now, pray. Align your heart with God. Let Him reveal to you His highest good in your current circumstance.
Take time to consider the chocolate chip cookie in your hand.
Sylvia Peterson is a former co-pastor for Bald Hill Community Church and an author. She and her husband are chaplains for the Bald Hills Fire Department. You can email her at sylviap7@comcast.net. She is the author of the new book, "The Red Door -- Where Hurt and Holiness Collide," which can be purchased at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
