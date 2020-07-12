What in the world is going on?
The events of Sunday evening, Feb. 26, 2012, would change the world, but we wouldn’t feel its impact until the summer of 2020. As our lives altered, most wouldn’t even understand how we got here. Few even know the fateful events back in 2012 and their aftermath had anything to do with current events. It did and does have everything to do with it.
Sadly, few will research any of what I’m about to say. Some will agree, but not do their homework to see if there is any validity to what I document. Some will be shocked. Most will have knee-jerk reactions, not research the facts, not self-evaluate, and simply defend what they do, continuing to think it’s right just because they’re thinking or doing it, and so is everyone else, apparently.
What led to BLM?
Sanford is the county seat and largest city of Seminole County in central Florida. On that fateful winter night, Feb. 26, 2012, resident George Zimmerman, a Hispanic male, killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, an African-American male, with a single gunshot to the chest. President Barack Obama influenced public thought before, during and after the trial by publicly saying Trayvon Martin looked like he could have been his son and implying he could have been him in his younger years.
Zimmerman was tried and acquitted on July 13, 2013. Media coverage seemed nonstop following the trial. More than 100 protests around the nation ensued. The hashtag #blacklivesmatter began on social media as a result of this public outrage, and a movement was born.
Just after 3 p.m. on July 17, 2014, in Staten Island, New York, New York Police Department officer Daniel Pantaleo, attempted to arrest 43-year-old African-American man Eric Garner. Garner resisted arrest, so officer Pantaleo wrestled him to the ground and put him in a choke hold. With the assistance of other officers, Garner was arrested. While in the choke hold, he said 11 times “I can’t breathe” and he passed out. He was left on the ground for about seven minutes as the officers waited on an ambulance. About an hour later, Garner was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Video footage of the arrest went viral, and news media outlets played it and commented on it for days. Outraged activists organized more than 100 protests around the country as a result, and the Black Lives Matter movement grew.
Around noon on Aug. 9, 2014, in the western border town of Ferguson, Missouri (part of the St. Louis area), an 18-year-old African-American male, Michael Brown, was shot and killed by a white police officer, Darren Wilson. A 22-year-old African-American friend of Michael Brown initially claimed Michael Brown put his hands in the air and asked the officer not to shoot. A racial equality phrase was born out of his claim, “hands up, don’t shoot.” This has become a kind of mantra for the Black Lives Matter movement, symbolizing racial injustices by police officers against African-Americans.
May 25, 2020, 46-year-old African-American man George Floyd resisted arrest and died at the hands of white officer Derek Chauvin. Officer Chauvin held Floyd on the ground by keeping his knee on the back of his neck for nearly eight minutes. Floyd passed out after about five minutes and no longer had a pulse. None of the officers at the scene attempted any life-saving techniques, and Floyd was later pronounced dead. Video footage of the arrest went viral, and Floyd was heard saying, “I can’t breathe.” News media outlets replayed the video and discussed it nonstop for days. Public outrage grew. Black Lives Matter led many protests around the country even well after all officers in the incident were arrested and charged.
A new level of disgust for law enforcement
Those of us in the Seattle area are very familiar with the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. Part of Seattle was taken over by protestors as riots ensued here and around the world. As far as I know, no one was OK with the killing of George Floyd. Still, a newer version of what has been labeled a “woke” movement began as seemingly everyone joined the ranks.
Until everyone didn’t.
People began noticing it wasn’t OK to say Blue Lives Matter anymore. Police officers were being violently attacked, and some were even killed. When African-American officers and former officers were killed, it appeared those black lives didn’t matter to those claiming all black lives mattered. Long-running television shows such as “Cops” were canceled due to the new hatred for law enforcement officers. We have been informed that supporting law enforcement is racist.
Police officers all over the United States became targets of cruelty and neglect as their food and drinks were allegedly tainted, private information was publicly shared and old settled legal cases of police brutality against African-Americans were reopened. Everyone was supposed to believe all police officers were bad and unnecessary. Politicians and other leaders called for defunding and abolishing the police. Anything showing respect for law enforcement became labeled symbols of racism. Even in our own local town of Tacoma, Washington, “Thin Blue Line” U.S. flags that represented law enforcement who protect society against violence have been removed from all Tacoma Police Department vehicles due to complaints they were perceived to be racist symbols.
What happened with Seattle’s CHAZ/CHOP BLM protests?
The situation in Seattle worsened as Mayor Jenny Durkan encouraged the takeover of part of the city. She even ordered the police department not to use crowd control techniques and ordered those in that overtaken Seattle Police Department precinct to abandon their facility. Seattle made national news as our governor seemed clueless as to the initial events and helpless in having any solutions. President Donald Trump chimed in, but ultimately left our state to itself, per Gov. Jay Inslee’s request in his response to the president.
Seattle City Council Member Socialist Kshama Sawant led protestors to Mayor Durkan’s home, and that changed the mayor’s mind about the protests. She had previously referred to the takeover as a block party. To her it seemed fine and fun as long it was in another neighborhood. As soon as it came to her doorstep, she ordered the police to shut it all down.
Only days earlier a similar thing happened in the state’s capital city of Olympia. Mayor Cheryl Selby was an adamant proponent of Black Lives Matter and their recent protests, vandalisms, etc. That is until Friday, June 12, 2020. That’s when these Black Lives Matter protests came to her home in the form of vandalism. It was all fun and games as long as it was in other people’s neighborhoods. After this event, she called their activities “domestic terrorism.”
Arbiters of information or tools of thought control?
The big social media outlets have been under scrutiny for some time for their apparent censorship of views of which they disapprove. Adding to that part of their resume’, they stepped up their efforts recently in the wake of the pandemic and the spread of information they deemed inappropriate by “independent fact-checkers.” Many have already seen blocked posts the arbiters decided were unacceptable. Some were merely opinions that are different than what is popular.
President Trump has been censored. On June 23 at 5:45 a.m., Trump tweeted, “There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!” This and another similar tweet were censored with the following messages from Twitter: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about abusive behavior. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.” And, “We’ve placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group.”
Facebook spent much time, money and energy censoring content that might come across as not in agreement with this new “woke” movement. If it deemed something was contrary to the Black Lives Matter movement and therefore might instigate violence, it was censored. However, it perpetually allowed promoted violence and murder against and of police officers.
See an example of a repeated 2016 post in June of 2020 here:
https://newsradiowrva.radio.com/blogs/jeff-katz/facebook-wont-remove-cartoon-police-officer-throat-slashed
It’s not OK to say, “All lives matter.”
It became clear early on not only was it considered highly offensive to say “Blue Lives Matter” anymore but no one should say “all lives matter.” That was quickly labeled a sign of unadmitted racism.
It went further as not only were police officers randomly attacked for being police officers, white people around the world were attacked for being white. Many viral videos spread around illustrating this. One was of an innocent teenage girl in Melbourne, Australia, who was simply trying to ride the train and enjoy some ice cream. Eight Black Lives Matter protesters punched, kicked and dragged this girl to the ground, who didn’t even try to defend herself. She was left hospitalized, bloody, with broken bones and black eyes — not to mention the long-term mental and emotional damage. She was attacked only because she is white. National and world news was eerily silent on it.
Learn more about and watch the video of this unprovoked incident here: https://www.sausageroll.com.au/news/australian-teen-girl-brutally-beaten-by-black-lives-activists-in-melbourne-cbd/
Another viral video emerged of a 24-year-old white male being savagely beaten by five African-American adults and minors. The victim was standing in line in a convenience store in Klein, Texas, just outside of Houston. A group of African-Americans walked in and tried to break in line in front of him. He told them there was a line for a reason. When he left the store, he was beaten by the five, and the phrase “Black Lives Matter” was repeated to him. He never tried to defend himself and never even let go of his groceries.
Learn more about and see the video here:
https://abc13.com/convenience-store-fight-brutal-attack-spring-texas-at-exxon/6293566/
Wokeness expanded, promoted, and challenged
But there’s more to the new woke movement. Here’s an example of a professor arguing that all or nearly all white people are racist:
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=instructor+says+all+whites+are+racist&&view=detail&mid=B7E564B30989DDCE8918B7E564B30989DDCE8918&&FORM=VRDGAR&ru=%2Fvideos%2Fsearch%3Fq%3Dinstructor%2520says%2520all%2520whites%2520are%2520racist%26form%3DSWAUA2
Here’s an example of an instructor teaching an all-white group of employees in a mandated professional development or racial equity class. In it she informs them that all white people are racist. You’ll have to watch a lot of other video to see that part, but it’s worth the time:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uej4cuNVxTQ&list=PLxEffXE33qwqkBFiqFRDhUgSgYy-jDKOR&index=14
Here’s an example of an elite personality saying “White Lives Don’t Matter” and a prestigious university defending and rewarding such statements:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/evangerstmann/2020/06/26/white-lives-dont-matter-academic-freedom-and-freedom-of-speech/#71f098b83823
It’s everywhere. Ads on your children’s online video games, in between cartoon ads on television, at the top of social media sites, on electronic signs, on billboards and of course, spray-painted by vandals all over the place. Organizations and businesses everywhere are jumping on the Black Lives Matter movement because they don’t want to appear racist, and for other reasons as well.
Here’s a link of an example of a leader of an all-black organization saying the Black Lives Matter movement is a global initiative to destroy the United States. She says it’s a Marxist movement, and that many businesses and other organizations are joining in because they fear vandalism to their properties:
https://cnsnews.com/article/national/susan-jones/black-voices-trump-advisor-warns-global-movement-destroy-united-states?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=cns&utm_campaign=a-BlackVoices4TrumpWarnsMovement2DestroyUS&fbclid=IwAR38ADVWanU--pd1JSl08ne1G7ABjzlXe7GFRfyp11NKrkzSZm8HIymQfoQ
My daughter just graduated with a master’s degree in education from a university in Spain. Family watched the make-shift graduation ceremony, proudly, in an online video forum. Multiple professors, administrators and other representatives spoke, and nearly every one of them mentioned the critical importance of learning the pitfalls of the racial inequities which are rampant in our world. It came across as the theme of the graduation ceremony, rather than the fact that students had achieved so much.
What – even in Yelm?
Our own little community in Yelm, Washington, participated in a protest, mimicking what it seemed everyone else was doing. One of our own city council members encouraged it. In one of her social media posts she said, “A small part of me wants to return to sanity. Another part of me says that the white male has ruled long enough. People of color and women have been struggling for equality for centuries. Burn it all down. Start over (public Facebook post, May 31, 10:58 p.m.).” Even our local Walmart shut down early a couple days over concerns that protests could turn into riots, vandalism and looting, as they had in so many other towns. Thankfully, the good people of Yelm did not take the council member’s words literally as an incitement of violent and destructive behaviors like we have all seen on the news.
Below is a screen shot of the council member’s highly questionable post:
The same city council member in an apparent attempt to appear “woke” peppers her own social media with articles which try to paint whites as racists — no matter the reality. Here’s an example (posted by her June 27, 2020, 10:37 a.m.:
https://humanparts.medium.com/there-is-no-such-thing-as-a-white-ally-469bb82799f2
In the article in the link above the idea is that whites are racist and don’t know it. In it is a concept that there is no racism toward whites from blacks. It’s part of the “woke” movement to ignore all the facts, and just accept this concept on blind faith. That concept flies in the face of my personal reality.
My personal experience with racism
I grew up in the deep south where I saw lots of racism. Some of it was spillover from generational racism of white people who simply couldn’t see the equality of other races. They looked down on blacks, especially, and it truly was sad.
Although I lived in an all-white neighborhood very near Shreveport’s exclusive and large all-black neighborhood known as Cedar Grove, I attended an all-white elementary school — until it changed. I’ll never forget all that, and I think it’s worth sharing with you, now.
Southern Hills Elementary School’s PTA and administrators held an assembly meeting one morning that included the entire school. My mother was there, serving with the PTA. She had already talked to my brother and me about being loving and accepting to black people, but she hadn’t shared anything about this assembly except that she would see us at school that day.
There were black teachers at our school at the time, but no black students. I had two black teachers who I loved and enjoyed. The color of their skin to me was beautiful, and the way they cared about me as a student was impressive. The color of their skin had no impact on my thoughts of them as teachers. It was just part of the description of their appearance.
In the assembly the black teaching staff were key speakers. The principal, counselor and a couple parents spoke, as well. The entire point of the assembly was to prepare all of us for the school’s first black student. Her name was Andrea, and they even taught us how to say her name as she preferred. They said to call her “ahn’dree ah” not “and’ ree ah.” They talked about her culture being different, and how we were to treat her no differently than anyone else — and how we were to look out for her to ensure she always felt part of our school.
The first day she came to school, she was a celebrity. Everyone wanted to be her friend. She was very quiet and shy. Her hair and clothes were always perfect, and she was so prim and proper. Everyone treated her like she was a movie star, but she remained humble. We felt like we had the best elementary school ever because we had Andrea and others didn’t.
The next year brought Kenny, a black young man my age with a very different personality. He was full of energy and was such a comedian. He quickly became the entertainment in the classroom and on the playground. Even though he was good at most sports, he never took himself too seriously, always playing around and making the rest of us laugh. Everyone loved Kenny, as well.
My elementary school experiences with black people were good and pure. I never saw any mistreatment of my black friends. If anything I felt we treated them better than we did each other.
For middle school, things changed. Linwood Junior High School introduced me to a whole new world. As it is with many youths navigating through life in middle school, it was hard. My situation had some complications.
Linwood Junior High School at the time seemed to have more black than white students. My first middle school gym coach was also Terry Bradshaw’s former gym coach, so that was cool. As we arrived at the gym for class, he told us all to sit down on the bleachers, which had been pulled out in one section. The coach left and said he would be right back.
There were only a couple of white seventh-graders, and about 25 black students. One had been held back a few years, and was much larger and more muscular than the rest of us. He stood up with his big metal comb (later those would become illegal and seen as intimidating weapons in the school) in his hair. He began by saying, “All you white boys…” Like I said, there were only a couple of us, but he informed us we needed to understand our place and that if we didn’t do what he said, he would … (leaving out the vulgar details). As he spoke, he mostly addressed one white boy who looked so scared. The intimidator laughed and many of his peers laughed along as he berated all us white boys.
I’d like to say this was an isolated incident. It wasn’t. My entire time at Linwood Junior High School was a big racial mess, and it wasn’t whites against blacks, but the other way around. Yet, it wasn’t universal. Not all blacks hated whites, but there were enough that it made every day feel threatening. I saw lots of fights and lots of mistreatment, and most of it was racially motivated against white students.
My family frequently went to an exclusively black part of town to a restaurant with all black staff to enjoy food most people in the rest of the world never hear about. The restaurant was called Starks Barbeque, and they had a special item on the menu. It was hot-link sandwiches. They mixed mustard with barbeque, and put a lot of black pepper in it, and poured this over hot-link sausages which were sliced in half long-ways, and put on white bread. They burned your mouth so badly they put extra slices of white bread on the table to cool your mouth down. Yes, they were extraordinarily hot, but so delicious!
Sure, we could have made these and eaten them at home, ourselves, but we loved the restaurant, staff, patrons, culture, and how welcoming the people were to us. We never saw any other white people in the restaurant or even hanging out in that part of town. Yet, there we were.
The summer before high school my friends, Doug and Jeff, and I decided to explore Jeff’s grandfather’s dirt country road which was the only access to others’ private property. Jeff’s grandfather had told us to stay off the road because there were black people who sped up and down it all the time, and didn’t like white people. We braved it, anyway.
Sure enough, a truck came down the road and stopped near us. Three black men got out and pulled weapons on us. We took off running into the swampy woods on the other side, but one of the men caught Doug. Jeff was slower, so he hadn’t gone too far. He watched as the men had Doug up against their truck, and put an axe to his throat. Jeff yelled in the hopes to save Doug’s life, then they went after Jeff. Knowing there was a third kid in the woods, they decided they might get caught, so they changed their minds and chose not to harm my two friends. They interrogated them for a while, asking where the other white boy was, but I was long gone. Eventually, Jeff’s grandfather found all of them and called the sheriff’s department. Obviously, I made it out okay. The three prejudiced men were all arrested.
I have several stories of parts of my life just like that one where black people threatened, attacked, or tried to attack me or my friends only because we were white. So, when I hear people, today, saying there’s no such thing as black on white racism, I know it’s an outright lie. I experienced it throughout my teenage years.
By the time I was in high school black families had moved into our neighborhood. At Woodlawn High School I witnessed racism both, white against blacks, and blacks against whites. Fortunately, my friendships had no boundaries. I’m still friends, today, with friends from high school and skin color doesn’t seem to impact our relationships. However, some have recently become strong advocates against racism in the United States – due to current events, nationally.
My black mentor who changed my secretly racist friend
My senior year of high school was blessed immeasurably by one of the teachers at the school, who took me under his wing and mentored me. He was one of the best and most godly men I have ever known. Although he was black and I was white, it rarely ever even came up. It didn’t matter to either of us, and I’m forever grateful for such an incredible mentor I wouldn’t have had – if I was as racist as this new “woke” movement would have me believe.
See the link below for comments I made on the online memorial page for Orlando Moss here:
https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/shreveporttimes/obituary.aspx?n=orlando-moss&pid=155615894&fbclid=IwAR2XvTdlZsfKhrWTuhjiD4uyV9rryNcpxjwjrNa_9wOreeth4lwfk48Mc_Y
I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of my mentor and I posted on Facebook on July 26, 2018, about how much I loved, respected, and admired my mentor. A friend of mine who struggled with racism (I knew this because I saw his racist tattoos.) private messaged me about my post. He was shocked I had a black mentor I claimed made me the man I am, today. He esteemed me, so it blew his mind how I credited a black man with shaping me so much.
My friend broke down, admitted his struggles with racism, and decided it all had to end. As a direct result of my post about my interactions with my former mentor, my racist friend completely gave up all his racism. He is embarrassed of all the years of his racist ways and vows to never go back to thinking like that again. I’m grateful Mr. Moss, although he has gone on to eternity, still impacts people, positively, today. May his legacy continue to live on!
“Woke” area pastors
A local pastor posted online a few weeks back his intention of furthering his education. Unfortunately, he had some errors in his post. So, another pastor privately messaged him to inform him of his mistakes. Now, the confrontation could have happened openly right on the post with the errors, but instead, things were handled with respect, humility, and discretion. After all, they were simple errors, not bold erroneous public proclamations which required a public rebuke.
Only a couple weeks later, the erring pastor who had been humbly and respectfully confronted, privately, chose to publicly disrespect and berate the pastor who had confronted him so kindly – on the same social media platform. It was about racism, and seemed so unbalanced and unfair the way the one who was corrected properly was berating the one who had been so respectful. It didn’t make sense. Why was this happening?
Days later the bad confronter posted a link to a story in our sister newspaper, The Chronicle. It was a letter from white pastors in Lewis County, apologizing for their previously unrepented, apathetic, racist behaviors. Here is the link to the Chronicle’s article:
http://www.chronline.com/opinion/dear-people-of-color-in-our-community-a-message-from-lewis-county-religious-leaders/article_dbcfa598-acfa-11ea-8a32-37512a17bf2a.html?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&utm_campaign=user-share&fbclid=IwAR1J9UwgoLE33S-SFM-fvjNuGnj1WAhnEpS5vtmyMZsN6LXMZVq3JWJnZvY
Then, it became clear. This bad confronter felt emboldened because his name was in the list of pastors in the letter that was about to be published. He, apparently, felt he was more “woke” than the pastor who had respectfully said all racism is wrong. No, it had to be just racism which is white against blacks that’s wrong. After all, this is the current sentiment of the whole world, right? (Caveat: The bad confronter only days after his online misbehavior left the vocational ministry, and is no longer a pastor. I do not know the circumstances which led to that, and I sincerely hope it wasn’t only because of his “woke” misbehavior online.)
Don’t get me wrong. There is much good and wise which is in the letter from white pastors in the link above. There’s much truth in it, as well. However, much like similar statements all over the country, it came across as white people, trying to be relevant – trying to ensure they are seen as on the right side of the “woke” movement, which is so trendy right now. They don’t realize it, but to many they came across as desperate to be relevant, and extremely out of line of Scripture (More on this in a link of a speech by Dr. Baucham, later in this article. You’ll understand much more if you watch the hour-long speech which concerns Critical Race Theory.).
Why do some Christians think letters like this are not okay? Besides the danger of emboldening some of the bad behaviors toward whites, churches, and police, lately, the Bible teaches Christians are not supposed to become like the world, but we should be the ones setting the standards. We don’t get our morals from popular media or trends. We claim to get our guidance and direction from Scripture, and when we portray ourselves as “joining the party of the new morality,” we appear to be behaving in conflict with Biblical principles.
Romans 12:2 says, “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect (ESV).” Yet, here we are, trying to jump into the popular thinking, fitting right into the form the world wants us to pour ourselves into. Instead of letting the Word of God transform us as we let Scripture renew our thinking, we conform. Because we’re doing the opposite of what the Bible says, we don’t even truly comprehend God’s good, acceptable, and perfect will.
You might say, “So, are you really disagreeing with all those pastors in Lewis County who signed that letter?” My answer is simply, no, God does. Don’t get me wrong. I typically look at all my peers as shoulders above me in so many ways. I know there is so much I can learn from each of them. Pastors sacrifice so much to serve others, and truly deserve our admiration and respect. However, I do believe those who signed such a letter shouldn’t have. Although they likely feel they did the right and noble thing, I don’t. I agree with others who saw it as a kind of weak pandering. Rather than being the standard-bearer, the light in our communities, it came across like the church was trying to jump on board the bandwagon to seem relevant.
How could I claim God disagrees with that letter? An easy proof of this is in the third paragraph, where it says they believe racism is America’s first sin. To make such a claim is to deny that inhabitants were already here before people sailed here and staked their claims. To say America’s first sin is racism is to completely disregard the indigenous people. We don’t have an accurate history of the Native American inhabitants, so we don’t know what their first sin was. We do know they sinned because the Bible teaches that everyone does (Romans 3:23). So, to me the claim that America’s first sin is racism is historically and Biblically presumptuous at best.
I’m not questioning the goodness and authenticity and well-intentions of those pastors. I’m not questioning their faith or whether or not they’re Christians. I know they are. I simply cannot reconcile that letter with Scripture. Our opinions are clearly different, but I still choose to admire and respect them for who they are and whom they ultimately serve. Please don’t misconstrue my words to be any more or less than they are.
It's true that many churches have histories of racism within them. That’s sick and twisted, and doesn’t fit God’s plan at all. Any lingering racism – even apathy toward the subject of racism – must be purged from the local churches. The Bride of Christ, which is the church, cannot be as beautiful as God intends with the ugliness of apathy, racism, or anything which defiles her.
Hey, I’m okay with people, coming late to the party of not being racist. Look, if some of these pastors are truly repenting of racist ways as the letter says, good for them. If that’s true, then it would do them well to submit to mentorship of other pastors who have already been living non-racist lives, and have been fighting against all forms of racism throughout their ministries. And don’t have a knee-jerk reaction and assume just because other pastors aren’t joining the “woke” movement, they just don’t get the true problems of racism in our world. I don’t have the time in this article to discuss false humility and arrogance, but those sins lead to bigger ones, and prevent true repentance. This topic is taking enough words, already. Let’s get back to the subject…
Freedom to think or thought control
It might behoove us to look at the actual first sin of the world to understand what might be going on here. Genesis 3 records the fall of man. Adam and Eve were tempted to sin by the lure of “greater knowledge” to become like God. It’s the sin that’s behind Modern Gnostic cults of today. Many believe it’s what’s behind the cancel culture (where especially younger people discard parents and others because they think the older people’s thinking and the older people just need to be gone and make the world a better place) and the new “woke” movement, as well.
In my humble opinion, too many leaders in the church have bought into the new religion of “wokeness.” Some call it “Critical Race Theory.” Democrat liberal, Dr. John McWhorter says the new “woke” anti-racism is a flawed religion. Learn more about the Columbia University’s esteemed black, atheistic linguist’s perspective in the link below to the article entitled, “Kneeling in the Church of Social Justice,” from June 29, 2020:
https://reason.com/2020/06/29/kneeling-in-the-church-of-social-justice/
Is your mind open or closed?
If you can get beyond your anger and intolerance of me … If you can avoid the cancel-culture’s temptation to scroll on and ignore opinions or facts which contradict what you’ve been championing … If you are anywhere near as open-minded or “woke” as you claim you are … If you really want to be knowledgeable, informed, or actually “woke,” then consider taking the time to evaluate what I’ve been saying and will say below.
Consider self-evaluating rather than just emotionally judging everyone else who has a different opinion than you, which in itself is a form of prejudice. Consider actually looking at the links I’ve provided, and researching things further. Consider that it might be true you have been taken advantage of and manipulated. Do what it takes to ensure you have the best and most accurate information so you can make the wisest and most reasonable decisions on these vital matters.
If you only click on only one link in this article, this is the one
Pay careful attention to the words of the Dean of Theology of African Christian University in Lusaka, Zambia, author, Dr. Voddie Baucham in a speech posted to YouTube, March 28, 2019. It’s extraordinarily relevant to the subjects of white privilege, racism, and more. Those of you who are not religious, don’t worry. Although the speech is delivered to Christians and definitely has Christian speech in it, it will be palatable to those who are not Christian. It is not a speech, attempting to convert people to Christianity. I’m serious. If you only pay attention to one link I have in this article, this is it. See the link below:
My own struggle with racism
Have I ever thought I was racist? Yes. While in high school, I worked for Kay-Bee Toys in a nearby mall in Shreveport. My boss, Jonas Edwards, was a black married man, old enough to be my father. One day while I was having my lunch break in a small closet-of-an-office in the stockroom, Mr. Edwards came back, asking if my food was any good. As we talked, he took a drink from my cup.
I loved the man, who taught me so much, but at that moment, I thought I was racist. Once he walked away I looked at my cup and struggled with drinking out of it, again. There you go. I had to be racist. After all, there was a lot of talk about racism on the news, and among my friends. Since I struggled to drink after Mr. Edwards, I had to be racist, right?
My heart sank. How could I be a racist? I never thought of myself like that before, but there was the evidence. I wouldn’t drink after my black boss. I had to be racist.
Then, it occurred to me. I didn’t eat or drink after anyone. I didn’t eat or drink after my family members, No, I didn’t even eat or drink after my girlfriend. For the first time I realized I was a germaphobe. My shoulders dropped in relaxation. I still beat myself up for being a germaphobe, but was so thankful I was not racist just because I was a germaphobe. In case you’re wondering, I forced myself to drop my guard, and drank after Mr. Edwards that day. I had to prove I could overcome my issues.
Won’t you join the party and admit you’re a racist?
Today, there is much more pressure for white people to just admit they are racist. In my youth there wasn’t a lot of pressure to admit it. There was just talk about it because it was the subject of the day. Today, it is very hard for any white young person to believe they aren’t racist. The world is demanding they all admit they are. If you didn’t watch Professor Baucham’s speech in the link above, now might be a good time to do it. It will help explain much of this. To me it is eerily prophetic since it was delivered well over a year ago.
It’s true. Racism was rampant not only in the U.S. but in the world for an extended period of time. Yes, there were white slaves, but far more cruel atrocities were committed by white people against black people than the other way around. Yes, the United States led the world in many ways for the cause of equal treatment of blacks, but even after the abolition of slavery horrible cruelties against blacks by whites kept occurring – especially in the deep southern regions of the United States, but these things happened all over and a lot.
I don’t want to get into which political party was the party of slavery and the party against the rights of blacks in our country. Still, the histories of the KKK and other forms of white supremacist hate groups that should all be classified as domestic terrorists are relevant. It’s important to understand our history so we don’t repeat it. However, I’d like to keep this from being about politics as much as possible.
Unfortunately, others don’t want that. At the beginning of this article I gave you the basic history which led to the creation of the Black Lives Matter movement. I didn’t, however, give you some truths hidden from the general public about some of that history. Below, I do.
Was BLM built on a case of a racial attack on an innocent boy?
The 2012 killing of Trayvon Martin by neighborhood watch leader George Zimmerman, and the subsequent acquittal of Zimmerman in 2013 definitely served as the springboard for BLM. Although Zimmerman was a mixed Hispanic male, most people were convinced he was white. Photos of Trayvon Martin as an innocent little boy were published everywhere, and people mocked the story because “Martin was only armed with Skittles.” We were made to believe a trigger-happy, gun-toting, wannabe cop (Zimmerman was not a police officer) was a prejudiced loose cannon, who racially profiled Trayvon Martin and gunned him down in cold blood – AND got away with murder!
Trayvon Martin was a 5 foot 11 inch 17 year old male, not a little boy, walking in between houses, seemingly staking them out in the dark, and was wearing a hoodie. He looked suspicious. Zimmerman drove by and saw Martin near a house which had been targeted by criminals earlier. Zimmerman stopped his vehicle in a safer location just ahead of Martin, and called the police. Martin circled Zimmemran’s vehicle as Zimmerman requested police come to check things out. Martin then disappeared from Zimmeran’s view, and the dispatcher asked if Zimmerman could still see the suspect. He couldn’t.
The dispatcher asked Zimmerman if he could drive to where he could see him again to give them a location for the police officer to drive to. Zimmerman complied and he tried to follow Martin down a different street. When he said he lost sight of him, the dispatcher told him not to follow him anymore, but to just give the name of the location. Zimmerman couldn’t remember the name of the street and it was at a place where the road ended. There was no sign there. So, Zimmerman exited his vehicle to walk to try to find the name of the street. As the police were on their way, Zimmerman ended the call and headed back toward his vehicle.
That’s when Martin attacked him by punching him in the face several times and taking him to the ground. Martin began pounding Zimmerman’s head on the sidewalk, repeatedly, as he sat on top of him. Zimmerman felt panicked and helpless, so he began to try moving to get his head away from the sidewalk since Martin keep bashing it on the sidewalk. He did this by sliding his body in the grass, squirming toward his feet. As he did this, it caused his jacket to raise up, exposing his firearm he carried, as he had a license to do so. At that point, Martin looked at the gun, and told Zimmerman he was going to die. Then, Martin reached for the gun, while Zimmerman reached for it, also, to keep Martin from getting it. Zimmerman suddenly had the gun and fired one shot at Martin.
Martin rose up and told Zimmerman, “You got me.” Zimmerman thought Martin was not shot, but just giving up. So, he got on top of him and enlisted help from people who came out to see what was happening.
How do I know this? After all, none of the media talked of this. Nobody anywhere was saying this stuff publicly. How could I claim to know these things?
If you have 15 minutes, take the time to watch the video the police took the day after the incident. It’s of Zimmerman walking them through his version of what he claimed happened. This video was used in the police report and in the trial. No evidence was brought forward that contradicted his video testimony. All evidence gathered and witness accounts supported Zimmerman’s video testimony. That’s why he was acquitted. Here’s the official video:
So, the main historical event which led to the BLM movement was not a case of an innocent black child murdered in cold blood. It was a case of self-defense.
Racial crimes on the news gain more attention therefore bring more money for ads. News isn’t always about news. Sometimes it’s all about ratings. Sensationally exaggerated or “altered” stories of racial crimes bring lots of attention, stirs a nation and emboldens politicians. The tragic death of Trayvon Martin became political when our president at the time began to steer public opinion about it before the trial was over. It certainly appears the information we were given was not really about social justice, but hey, why let the facts get in the way?
Okay, but there were other events which led to BLM’s early growth
What about the other two cases which catapulted the BLM movement forward? The case of 43-year-old Eric Garner was another tragic death for sure. It’s true that Garner resisted arrest and was taken down to the ground in a choke hold. The video is still readily available for any to see. The officer who did the choke hold was eventually terminated.
I, too, have been mishandled by the police on more than one occasion, and it was never about race. I know there are bad cops out there. I’ve had to deal with some. However, I do not believe the one who choked Garner was one of them.
Resisting arrest, running from the police or attacking an officer should always be understood as a foolish move. It’s risking your own life and health, and the safety of the public. An officer is carrying a firearm that can become a weapon against innocent lives if the weapon ends up in the wrong hands. They have an obligation to protect the public. It suddenly becomes a public safety issue when an individual resists arrest, runs away from police, or attacks an officer. In my humble opinion, even though there are some bad cops in the world, once someone does something to put the public at risk, an officer should have the right to do whatever is necessary to keep the public safe. Additionally, the officer’s life is suddenly at risk when someone resists arrest, so an officer should always have the right to use force for self-defense, even lethal force. When it comes to restraining someone who is resisting arrest, officers are trained in how to do this, but things don’t always go as planned or intended.
Yes, New York had banned choke holds at the time, but when adrenaline is rushing, and you’re dealing with a much larger person, you do what you can to restrain – for the safety of the general public. Now, my problem is that once Garner passed out, he was left on the ground for 7 minutes for the ambulance to arrive. Why didn’t any officer check on his health and perform the life-saving techniques they were taught? To me, that is unacceptable and worthy of outrage.
What about the “Hands Up. Don’t Shoot!” slogan that came out of the Michael Brown case in Ferguson, Missouri? Wasn’t he shot in his back as he had his hands in the air? Well, that’s what his partner claimed at the time. Other witnesses said the same thing. However, those witnesses later recanted their statements, and all other witnesses and evidence said otherwise.
Multiple local and federal agencies looked into all the facts and determined Officer Wilson was actually defending himself against Brown’s persistent attacks, and did absolutely nothing wrong. In fact all shots were determined to be to his front side, not his back, and there were absolutely zero credible witnesses who claimed his hands were in the air in some effort to surrender. All of this information is readily and easily available online, but why let facts get in the way?
Even though the “Hands up, don’t shoot” part never happened, it’s still a popular mantra of BLM, and despite the evidence, most still think it did happen.
What about the George Floyd killing?
What about the most recent incident in Minneapolis where George Floyd was killed? I still haven’t heard of anyone who isn’t appalled by this one. It’s horrible.
All involved officers were arrested and charged. After he had no pulse, why didn’t any of them offer him any life-saving techniques? They are all trained. It should have happened, and is totally unacceptable that it didn’t. Yes, he was a criminal, and yes, he did resist arrest. Yes, he was a very large man (6 foot 7 inches). Still, no one deserves to be treated like that. It was hard to watch, and hard to stomach. It’s not okay.
Even so, all four of these cases have sparked anti-police, anti-white, anti-history, etc., protests everywhere. Racism is front and center, and all white people are supposed to admit they’re racist. An increasing number of attacks on police and whites have occurred as an increasing number of people think this kind of prejudice and violence is perfectly okay.
So, which is it? Were all the atrocities against blacks in history wrong or not? If they were, then why is it OK now to do this to others? Either it’s wrong or it isn’t. It can’t be wrong for some people to do it, but right for others to do it. That is hypocrisy.
Besides in all four of these cases above there has been no evidence that any officer or person took their actions because of race. Sure, there are legitimate cases of racism and even racism by bad cops. None of that is okay. None of it!
The new “woke” movement is, also, not okay.
Things seem to be going backwards
Just yesterday a pastor communicated that his adult daughter was very angry with him because he raised her but never taught her that she was racist. Now, she feels obligated to teach her children – his grandchildren – that because they are all white, they are innately racist. She must teach them their grandfather is racist, too. It doesn’t matter that he has spent his lifetime demonstrating the love of God which is for every race, culture, etc., and that all are to be treated fairly and equally. It doesn’t matter that he has spent countless hours helping others learn not to be judgmental and not to ever treat anyone with cruelty – that all should be treated better than oneself (Philippians 2:3-4). None of that matters anymore. All white people are racist and must pay!
Is it racist to treat one race with special privileges?
A county in Oregon has publicly announced their mandate to wear masks in public, but it has a few exceptions. One of the exceptions is for black people. If you’re black, you don’t have to wear a face mask. The message is loud and clear. White and other lighter-skinned people must wear masks. Blacks don’t have to do it. Here’s a link to the county’s regulations with the exemption for black people:
https://nypost.com/2020/06/23/oregon-county-issues-face-mask-order-exempting-non-white-people/
Understand that supposed fact-checkers like Snopes are currently claiming this news is outdated, although it actually made the news June 25, 2020. Here’s another news story on it:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/lincoln-county-oregon-exempts-people-of-color-from-mandatory-coronavirus-mask-policy/
Unashamed thought control in the cancel culture of intolerance
Spending time on social media can be so bad for the mind. So many people think scrolling Facebook, watching cable news, or reading the Huffington Post, New York Times, Washington Post, or whatever, and then regurgitating it on whatever platform makes you “woke” and smarter than anyone else who disagrees. People actually think scrolling their favorite media sources or listening to people who agree with them makes them wiser. They don’t realize they’re creating a narrow-minded bubble around themselves, and they’re actually diminishing their capacity to independently think. In all likelihood, their IQs are shrinking.
If it surprises you that there are reasonable people in your world who actually aren’t racist and have different opinions than you, maybe it would do you well to listen to other opinions with an open mind. I’d like to believe I am a person of character and a person of reason, who does not change with the winds of whatever is on the news or social media. I change when it’s reasonable to change. I change when the change means I’ll become a better person for it, and my world will be a better place for it. And, I’m always willing to listen to respectfully shared, reasonable, differing opinions.
The problem is, in the wake of the cancel culture, the “woke,” and BLM movements, having a different opinion is not allowed. Below is a link to a letter which was used, along with a BLM social media campaign, to remove University of Michigan professor, Stephen Hsu. What did he do that was just so wrong? Answer: He studied police shootings, and discovered there was absolutely no evidence police target black people over other people. Here’s the link to the letter used to get rid of the professor who had the audacity to discover facts, contrary to the highly promoted opinion of Black Lives Matter:
https://firestephenhsu.github.io/
That letter had over 500 signatures, calling for his removal. Another letter was created with more than 1000 letters from professors around the nation, supporting Hsu, and trying to keep him, teaching with the University of Michigan. However, Hsu was forced to cave to the highly-orchestrated efforts to shame him. Here’s a link to an article about that:
https://www.reddit.com/r/Professors/comments/hjz1c5/scholar_forced_to_resign_over_study_that_found/
The Wall Street Journal did a widely read story just days ago which talks about the “myth of systemic police racism.” You can bet this upset the applecart. We’re not supposed to pay attention to the facts, people. Get with the program and be “woke.”
The Michigan professor is only one in a long and growing list of people who are terminated, forced to resign, or shamed into obscurity because they dare mention facts contrary to the “woke” and Black Lives Matter movements. Don’t worry. The cancel culture is all about dumping people deemed no longer of any use or value. This absolutely includes anyone who dares have a different opinion than what the Black Lives Matter or the “woke” movements tell you to have. Politicians, media outlets, schools, etc., are all on board. So, the pressure is on for everyone to shut up and comply, lest you be destroyed. If you don’t do what we say, we’ll protest, riot, steal, vandalize, lie, assault, burn things, or even kill people. Here’s a link to the WSJ article which I mentioned above:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-myth-of-systemic-police-racism-11591119883
So, it would be foolish for me to think people are not going to be happy with me for writing this. I’ve been writing for the Nisqually Valley News since 2007, and have been seen by many as a leading Christian voice among my peers in our area. I love and respect all the pastors I know around here, and I admire them. However, I realize some may not agree with me on this. That’s okay. I’m more concerned with doing the right thing than making people happy. I genuinely believe in the God of the Bible, and I desire to be His man, and not somebody else’s pawn.
I know writing this kind of thing could mean this is the last time I write for this newspaper. I realize in our cancel culture of intolerance that friends, family, and fellow pastors could simply just “be done with me.” I certainly won’t be surprised if people twist what I say, and go on the attack against me, demanding I be silenced. This is happening to far more influential people all over the world. The idea is to get on the bandwagon and agree with what is trendy, or else you’ll be branded as racist – even if you’re far less racist than these self-appointed “woke” people.
There are many of us who have lived lifetimes, demonstrating our equal and fair treatment of others. Many of us have lifelong friends who are of various races because we’re not racist. The majority of us have had all colors of people in our homes, workplaces, and wherever, and we’ve never treated anyone differently because of the color of their skin. There are pastors like me who have taken advantage of many opportunities to attend what are considered “all black” church services as often as possible, have preached in such churches, have worked/served in inner-cities where white people rarely go, have served in mission fields where those served are black, and have even helped raise black children like they were our own. We are not racist. No matter how much others proclaim otherwise, we are not. The truth is the majority of white or non-black people are not racist. The lies of the so-called “woke” crowd have gained too much unwarranted credibility and must be exposed.
I agree with Morgan Freeman on discussing racism so much. He thinks we make it bigger than it is by talking about it like it is.
Racism does still exist, however, and we must still war against it. There really are white supremacists, and they must be shut down. There still are people out there who do not think, reasonably and empathetically, on issues of racial equity. It is only right to continue to educate people better, and aim to eradicate racism from the planet. It’s one of the ugliest of all the prejudices (and all prejudices are ugly) that exists.
Are we losing our minds?
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy is the most common form of mental health therapy in the world right now. It’s what most will undergo in any form of modern day counseling. Essentially, it seeks to correct the thinking, which leads to better and more appropriate feelings, which translates to modified and improved behaviors. This only works if the brain has the ability to function properly.
After more than 30 years of counseling others and observing what’s been happening in our country and world these past few months and weeks, I’ve become increasingly concerned about our nation’s and world’s mental health (I wrote about it in April and May.). When it comes to the mental health community, I am not alone in my concerns.
Coronavirus impact
The COVID-19 pandemic forced many people to be stuck at home for hours on end, day after day. A lot of people spent their time glued to cable news and scrolling social media. No school. No work. No feeling of productivity. Forced to adapt to a totally new way of life, many people experienced a new kind and a new level of stress.
One of the ways the brain deals with high levels of stress is by releasing dopamine. This is like the body is drinking or drugging. It’s the natural way to dull the senses so as to not feel as stressed. Some people have to escalate their stress (sometimes in escalated behavioral outbursts) in order for the dopamine release. Others don’t have to go to that escalated level of outbursts for their brains to release dopamine like that.
Most likely a very large number of people – drinking, drugging, or not – were experiencing higher levels of dopamine releases during the “lockdowns” due to the pandemic. Keep in mind the brain is not functioning at its full cognitive capacity when it is clouded with naturally released dopamine anymore than it is when it is clouded with external things which cause inebriation.
So, a large number of society was sitting in front of screens, absorbing much negative information – while their brains were more vulnerable than normal. People became perpetually “unbalanced” in their thinking. It was like a perpetual vicious cycle of stress and lessened cognitive capability.
While this was going on some of the information poured into our brains clearly became incomplete (purposely skewed information for biased and/or political or other causes). In fact most people’s brains were inundated day in and day out with highly-altered so-called “news” as cable news, social media, and other news outlets competed for viewership. Sensational stuff draws more attention, but what happens to vulnerable, stressed-out people’s minds when doctored information which is designed to get people “worked up” is constantly poured in? Answer: People’s mental health declines.
This was a concern shared by the CDC and the WHO as they began guiding us through the pandemic. They warned us of the impending mental health problems which accompany such widespread changes, mandates, lockdowns, and fears. Mental health professionals continue to remind us they’ve seen mental health breakdowns of epic proportions, during this time. Coroners from all over the world have informed us of the huge uptick in suicides due to the pandemic. It’s clear: our world has had and is having a mental health crisis.
With our minds in a vulnerable condition, we struggled to know what to believe. Add to the struggle the fact that the so-called experts gave us lots of conflicting information, and reversed course multiple times. “It’s very bad for everyone to wear masks.” “It’s very bad for everyone not to wear masks.” Which is it?
Conspiracy theories became a huge thing. Old conspiracies came back to the surface. New ones were created. Did Tom Hanks have COVID-19 or was this part of a huge pedophile ring cover-up, where governments are rounding up the elite players? Did you know about Project Mockingbird? What is it that “Q” knows that the rest of us don’t. Is China trying to control the world by unleashing a man-made virus? Or was it Russia, using China? Is this a scheme by Bill Gates to get everyone vaccinated so the rich can control the population and further line their pockets? Is our president part of the One World Order, trying to take over everything because of his secret ties to the Illuminati? Are space aliens behind it all? – Oh how so many troubling things clouded our minds!
Our mental health breakdown
Antipsychotic medications work to help modify neurotransmitters in the brain, particularly how they release dopamine and/or other chemicals. When a person’s brain isn’t functioning properly, it doesn’t process reality well. In other words, it perceives something other than what is real, true, and factual. Because of this neurological problem, these individuals have a very skewed view of reality. So, a person who is experiencing psychosis or psychotic episodes thinks something is real when it is not. It’s real to them, but is not actually real.
For those people no amount of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy will help, at least not without antipsychotic medication and/or other mental health treatment. Even if you put in front of them an overwhelming amount of proof of what is factual, true, and real, they cannot accept it. Their reality is what they think – no matter how distant from actual reality it is. They are in such a state their brains cannot process properly, so they cannot accept reality.
Mental health professionals cannot and should not diagnose people not in their professional care. However, they can recognize patterns and can readily notice when signs of psychosis are present. I can tell you that in the world of mental health professionals, I am not alone in my concerns that a growing number of people in our nation and world is exhibiting psychotic behaviors. [For more information, consider reading “American Psychosis” by Dr. E. Fuller Torrey]
These times have produced a huge uptick in mental health breakdowns. Mental health professionals have been inundated with new cases. Mental health facilities were already to capacity, unable to meet the needs of the public. The supply couldn’t support the demand, so we entered the pandemic, already incapable of caring for the huge and growing number of mentally ill people. It was clear to all of us by the vast number of mentally ill homeless people all over the place. Then, we had this massive surge of mental health cases due to the pandemic, and have not been able to meet people’s needs. Countless family, friends, classmates, neighbors, etc., have gone without mental health treatment they so desperately need.
When people have mental health breakdowns, they often don’t know it. Most of the time they think it’s everyone else who is crazy. Well, everyone else except other people who are also having psychosis. They tend to agree with and support each other just because they think and feel the same – that others don’t think and feel like they do. [For more information, consider reading, “I’m Not Sick, I Don’t Need Help!” by Dr. Xavier Amador]
This is often how people get trapped in drug addiction or alcohol addiction as they self-medicate. That natural, calming effect of dopamine released by the brain is sought out unnaturally because it feels better to have your mind more numb. Sometimes people we know and love are drawn to drug addicts or drunks because their brains are functioning similarly (one on drugs/alcohol, and one with dopamine released due to stress). They relate to each other, and one thing leads to another.
Most of you know I do have extensive experience in dealing with and helping people out of a dangerous cult in our area. Some who have successfully gotten out of it have been diagnosed with permanent mental illness due to their prolonged involvement with that cult. Diagnosed with such disabilities because they were part of an organization which was “toxic to their mental health,” these people will never get to live a normal life unless they stay on medication and/or in mental health therapy. They were brainwashed (thought control) for too long, and are now too far gone. Their brains no longer operate properly.
It appears to me that in these strange times a large and growing number of people are similarly being brainwashed by their inundation of false or incomplete-on-purpose information. This information is put out by well-intentioned activist groups like BLM, funded and covertly steered by ill-intentioned, behind-the-scenes, self-serving puppet-masters, and spread mostly by complicit, arrogant media giants through cable news and social media. The innocent public are then duped, and more and more people’s brains are no longer functioning in such a way that they can even read or listen to reality.
In my opinion a growing number of people have been deceived into believing lies are truth and truth are lies. They think all cops are bad, racist, and cruel when the overwhelming evidence says otherwise. Some cops are bad, but they are the exception, not the rule. These misguided people think all whites are racist against blacks when the evidence is painfully obvious that the majority of whites aren’t. The public is increasingly being convinced racism has increased when it hasn’t. However, because these falsehoods keep getting repeated, people keep getting “canceled (terminated, removed, shamed, disconnected, disregarded, cut-off, etc.),” while the duped feel emboldened.
On top of that, we are repeatedly told it’s not racist when blacks cruelly insult, attack, vandalize, etc., whites or the perceived property of whites just because they’re white or because they think they belong to whites. We’re told we don’t need cops by people with criminal histories. We’re told violent riots are peaceful protests as long as it’s only cops, whites, businesses, and other innocents who are hurt – as long as Black Lives Matter is behind it. You see, it must be racist if we do anything less than treat anything from Black Lives Matter as holy and infallible. “All things BLM does are right, and anyone who says otherwise is racist and must disappear.” That’s the message people are hearing and accepting. To the “woke” cancel culture crowd, reality no longer matters.
No, I’m not going to change deranged people’s minds. Their minds aren’t functioning properly. They can’t help themselves. At least that is my opinion.
However, we can slow the bleeding.
What can be done?
We can stop sitting idly by and letting the world around us fall apart. We can speak the truth in love to those we care about. We can stand up and be counted by resisting these absurd and crazy (and I mean that, literally) ideas. Surely there are still sane people around who do not like watching their world crumble all around them.
To me the answer came from a person of color, Jesus of Nazareth, over 2000 years ago. He said, “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another (John 13:34, ESV).” If we do this, we can solve a lot of problems. Religious or not, that’s a good concept!
1st Century theologian, Paul, went into some detail about the attitude which is required for us to love others the way we should. He said, “Don’t be selfish; don’t try to impress others. Be humble, thinking of others as better than yourselves (Philippians 2:3, NLT).” There you go. Do that, and you won’t be racist. It is my belief that many people already live like this – especially among those who call themselves Christians and actually try to live out their professed faith.
I said earlier I would prefer to keep this on the subject matter, and not bring politics into it. Unfortunately, politics right now are absolutely intertwined throughout all this. Many speculate that the purposeful racial division in our country is an orchestrated plan of chaos, designed to impact the elections which come this November. Whether there is truth in that or not, we do know our current events absolutely impact elections. Those of you who find my words to be reasonable should not only remember to vote this November, but you should start being more vocal, now. Our country and world cannot afford to decline further. We are in a volatile time, and your role is critical.
As I was working on this article, so many things have happened. Multiple black lives were lost by the hands of other black people. National media is silent. More police officers were targeted by words and actions of cruelty. Silence. More white people have been verbally and physically attacked just because they’re white. More riots, vandalism, assaults, arsons, etc., and more people have been “canceled” because they dare to say these things are wrong. More calls to eradicate historical reminders of how far we’ve come. More pro-freedom, anti-slavery statues, monuments, etc., desecrated, destroyed, and removed (Some BLM and Antifa people even destroyed a 120 year old statue of an Elk in Portland, Oregon. Are statue removals really only about racism or is this some form of terrorism – where people are attempting to keep others “terrified?”). More calls to get rid of all things which may trigger people who are finding more things to be offended by. More demands that modern-day white people who’ve never been racist to pay for the sins of white people they never even knew who were racist. More attempts at people trying to prove they don’t appear to be racist, while more acts of prejudice keep happening against police and white people – just because it’s the “woke” thing to do. More contrary opinions on social media have been censored because we just can’t have opinions which don’t contribute to the racial divide in the world. Pfffttt!
So, I want to be clear. There will be some good come out of the Black Lives Matter movement (there already have been), but right now there are a lot of bad mixed in with it, and that is not okay. The “woke” movement is an arrogant and misguided one. We must spend as much energy shutting down lies as we do shutting down racism and prejudice in any form. To those of you who embrace some good and universal Christian principles, I implore you to love one another, humbly valuing others above yourselves, and speak and vote your conscience. Compassion, reason, justice, and sanity must prevail, lest our world falls further apart.
I hope and pray for our community, country, and world. May God bless those who truly aim to be the best for Him, and may our country overcome these things which divide us so much, today. Hopefully, each one of us who is capable will weigh the evidences, self-evaluate, reasonably discuss, and actively pursue things which will bring us together and make us better.
Remember, Nobel Prize winner, Anatole France, once said, “If fifty million people say a foolish thing, it is still a foolish thing.” Truth!
What is it they don’t want you to know (thought control)?
Rapper, Snoop Dog, recently used expletives to describe black people who have different opinions than him and the rest of those who’ve blindly jumped on the current trends of thought. If it makes you curious to find out what these people are saying that news media outlets, social media giants, partisan politicians, lifelong criminals, police-haters, professional leeches, US history haters, counter-productive and unemployed protestors, Antifa, Christian-haters, serial perverts, and arrogant celebrities want to silence, consider researching what they actually say. Here are the names of a few (oh, there are so many more) who communicate their thoughts well, but do not fall in line, lockstep, with the current trends (in alphabetical order):
Dr. Voddie Baucham, African-American Dean of Theology of African Christian University and author
Herman Cain, African-American businessman, commentator, and columnist
Terry Crews, African-American actor, former NFL linebacker
Diamond and Silk, Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, African-American video bloggers
Larry Elder, Libertarian African-American author and talk show host
Morgan Freeman, Prominant African-American actor
James Golden, African-American producer of the Rush Limbaugh radio program
David J. Harris, jr., African-American best-selling author
The Hodge Twins, African-American fitness gurus, businessmen, YouTubers, and comedians
Robert Johnson, BET co-founder
US Representative Don Jones, African-American Democrat
Mark Levin, author, radio talk show host, and commentator
Dr. John McWhorter, African-American Democrat atheist author and linguist professor at Columbia University
Candace Owens, African-American former liberal & current activist
Joel Patrick, African-American musical artist
Senator Tim Scott, African-American Republican US Senator
Ben Shapiro, best-selling author, columnist, and political commentator
Dr. Thomas Sowell, African-American economist, professor, author, columnist, and commentator
Brandon Tatum, African-American officer & YouTuber
David Webb, African-American columnist and commentator
Retired Lt. Colonel Allen West, African-American author, former Republican US Representative
Here are 4 more links you might find informative:
https://www.facebook.com/DavidJHarrisJr/videos/1659597924198690/?t=14
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=584320355803377
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=3393893787329565
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/robert-spencer/2020/07/03/no-theyre-not-stupid-why-leftists-destroyed-a-statue-of-an-elk-in-portland-n603513?fbclid=IwAR1fFef7oksSJ0AXqpPqYmR-T3cjoM35dUj1-KYJBhTyQ1Z5VXlDH-1j0VA
Pastor Jeff Adams is a professional Christian counselor who travels the world teaching but serves our community. His column appears weekly. He can be reached by email at jeffreydadams@hotmail.com.
