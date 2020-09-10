This week I’ve been thinking about forgiveness.
I wonder if it might be more complicated than the simple formula of “admitting a wrong, asking to be forgiven, receiving pardon, and moving on in life.”
Is it possible that we sometimes miss a powerful key to understanding the roadblocks to penetrating exoneration?
Case in point, my younger sister Barbara. When we were growing up, my sister’s feelings were of little concern to me. She was more of an annoyance than a friend. I was frequently selfish and she eventually hardened her heart against me.
When I realized how deeply I’d hurt her, I apologized. I wrote letters. I sent cards and flowers. I pleaded for forgiveness. Unfortunately, my attempts to garner her grace made her even angrier. She asked me stop. There are no words remaining that could heal our breach. We haven’t spoken for many years.
So why won’t my sister forgive me? I think I have the answer.
Scripture has many stunning examples of forgiveness. Perhaps the best-known is the story of the Prodigal Son.
In Luke’s telling of Jesus’ parable, the prodigal younger son took his portion of the family inheritance, “gathered together all he had, and traveled to a distant country where he squandered his estate in foolish living.” Eventually, when he was destitute, the remorseful son turned around and headed home.
Jesus says that “while the son was still a long way off, his father saw him and was filled with compassion.”
The portrait Jesus offers of the father is one of action and immediacy. The image of a father running to meet the child who had made a mess of his or her life is compelling. Jesus is showing us a characteristic of God that is both startling and comforting. Why would our Heavenly Father hurry out to meet us? Haven’t our selfish decisions wrought the destruction we deserve?
Yes, but the story has another character -- an older brother who is far from pleased to see his wayward sibling welcomed home by their father. When considered in the historical context, there are many possibilities for ongoing tension between the brothers. However, I have been exploring something more that could be embedded in the parable.
Is it possible that the father knew something the older brother didn’t know? Could the father have seen within his rebellious younger son the ability to change?
I wonder if the rejected requests for my sister’s forgiveness go deeper than my sins. The problem is that Barbara is unable to consider the possibility that I have changed.
Scripture tells us that we must confess our wrongdoings to God and to whomever we have harmed. The pivotal difference between humankind and God is that He sees into our hearts. The One who created us knows that we have small pots of spiritual mulch that are always ready to germinate our change for the better.
Like the Parable of the Prodigal, my sister sees only my sin. She feels the sting of my selfishness. What she cannot see is that God has ordained my growth through incremental and situational changes that are always occurring in my life.
From now on, when my feelings are hurt, whether through insensitivity, carelessness, or malice, I’m going to pray differently. I usually ask God to bring the erring person to a place of regret and chagrin. After all, I’d feel better if he or she apologized. Instead, I’m going to pray that the painful situation causes us both to change for the better.
“No one puts a piece from a new garment on an old one.” (Luke 5:36)
Sylvia Peterson is a former co-pastor for Bald Hill Community Church and an author. She and her husband are chaplains for the Bald Hills Fire Department. You can email her at sylviap7@comcast.net. She is the author of a new book, "The Red Door: Where Hurt and Holiness Collide," which can be purchased at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
