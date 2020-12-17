I recently reconnected with my high school girlfriend, Lisa. She is a delight! We are having such fun catching up on the last five decades of our lives. We’ve gone in much different directions and yet our friendship is a sturdy bridge.
She and her husband, Scott, are “outdoorsmen;” They hike trails that challenge and discourage most people; they kayak and boat on raging rivers through beautiful but treacherous waters; they hunt and stock their freezers with wild game I have never even tasted.
Lisa and I are different in many ways. Yet, I am captivated by her stories.
Last week she sent me pictures of huge wolf tracks found only a few feet from their camper. Her handprint was there as comparison, demonstrating the size of an animal that came closer and closer each night. I would have been terrified. Lisa was fascinated.
She and her husband worked with Search and Rescue. They achieved the highest level of expertise and were included in the six most accomplished trackers in the country. Concerned neighbors still call them:
- There are wolf tracks on the trail from our house to the mailbox. Nope, those are coyote tracks.
- I just found footprints in the dirt in my back yard; I have a “peeping Tom.” Nope, it was the meter reader.
- I heard a cougar in the tree outside my window. Nope, that was two raccoons in love.
- A group of cougars took down a deer not far from my property. Nope, that was two large dogs. We tracked them back to their house.
After finding giant wolf prints in the snow, Lisa says she has tracking on her mind.
“I’ve been thinking back to tracking classes and missions… It got to the point that the instructors told Scott and I that we couldn’t be on the same team during class, it wasn’t fair to the other students.
“Tracking is definitely a ‘team sport;’ we all have different strengths and weaknesses. It was lovely how my weaknesses were not a detriment because Scott was strong in those areas and visa versa. So, at that class we were on different teams. But then we got to thinking—we are on the same SAR (search and rescue) team, the same tracking team, wouldn’t it be a positive thing for us to improve our skills together?”
All week I’ve been thinking about Lisa and her experience training and tracking both people and animals.
She's right. In a well-formed marriage, partnership means we let our strengths and weaknesses balance one another; there’s no reason to fight about who is best at what. We learn to let one another be strongest and weakest on a wide variety of tasks. Balance forms from cooperation. As our life-skill effectiveness strengthens, we can reach out to the world and minister more effectively.
I wonder if the same thing is true of Christian denominations. Our communities aren’t interested in who is best at what. A community is made up of individuals who desperately need “experienced spiritual trackers” who can find them and lead them home. Nothing else really matters.
In ancient Israel, no one was better at tracking than a shepherd. To keep his sheep safe required great skill. Jesus described himself as a shepherd when he said, “My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me.” (John 10:27)
Maybe we need to learn to read the footprints we see in the snow. Wolves? Raccoons? A meter reader? Or, maybe, someone who is lost and in need of a friend who can gently lead them home?
Sylvia Peterson is a former co-pastor for Bald Hill Community Church and an author. She and her husband are chaplains for the Bald Hills Fire Department. You can email her at sylviap7@comcast.net. She is the author of “The Red Door: Where Hurt and Holiness Collide,” which can be purchased at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
