This year has certainly been one to remember.
The world was slammed with a virus like never before, resulting in lockdowns, masks, social distancing, protocols, expedited vaccines, conspiracies and conspiracy theories, travel bans, businesses shutting down, economies up and then spiraling down, contested and uncertain elections, heavy-handed restrictions on church attendance, famous celebrity deaths, sporting events without crowds, daily presidential briefings, stimulus checks, lost jobs, unemployment claims skyrocketing, an emphasis and fear of more deaths, a resurgence of vinyl records, more government overreach and overspending, a hugely inflated and inflating deficit, an increased distrust in news media, out of control misinformation inundation, more absurd clothing style trends, broken relationships, an extreme uptick in divorces and suicides and numbers of both youth and adults with mental illness.
In case you haven’t noticed, the world has been inundated with negativity this year like never before (at least in my lifetime).
As we transition into 2021, there’s talk of extended or increased lockdowns and restrictions as COVID-19 cases ramp up. Although we would like to launch into a new year with optimism and hope, each time we try to talk about it there’s always someone somewhere willing to quote the latest news which feels like a constant reminder the negativity is destined to drag out into the indefinite future – even with the expedited vaccine.
Many of us can relate to Charlie Brown’s famous line of frustration, “Good Grief!”
Before the coronavirus, things seemed to be going quite well. I mean, the U.S. economy was absolutely humming into unprecedented territory. That translated into an optimism from Wall Street and even into the slums of our most destitute neighborhoods.
Now, before you go off on some political thought about how Democrats orchestrated the crash of the successes, I want you to know I understand your perspective -- I do. Whether that opinion has any validity to it or not is irrelevant to where I’m going with this. Maybe you’re one who believes all our woes are connected to Trump and the Republicans. I understand that perspective, as well -- I do. Whether or not your perspective has any validity is beside the point. I would like to bypass the political theories, and discuss a Christian perspective of launching well into 2021 -- without the political junk.
We just celebrated the birth of Jesus. This was a grand moment when a very blessed young couple shared in powerful moments of God’s grand glory in the manger scene and thereafter. Everything was going extraordinarily well. Just look at the scene of when the Magi came to visit Mary and Joseph at their home, days after the manger scene:
“When they saw the star, they rejoiced exceedingly with great joy. And going into the house, they saw the child with Mary his mother, and they fell down and worshiped him. Then, opening their treasures, they offered him gifts, gold and frankincense and myrrh. And being warned in a dream not to return to Herod, they departed to their own country by another way (Matthew 2:10-12, ESV).”
Why were they warned in a dream to avoid anyone working for the government? What’s up with that? If we read on, we learn:
“Now when they had departed, behold, an angel of the Lord appeared to Joseph in a dream and said, ‘Rise, take the child and his mother, and flee to Egypt, and remain there until I tell you, for Herod is about to search for the child, to destroy him.’ And he rose and took the child and his mother by night and departed to Egypt and remained there until the death of Herod. This was to fulfill what the Lord had spoken by the prophet, ‘Out of Egypt I called my son (Matthew 2:13-15, ESV).’”
Suddenly the grand moment was gone. This very special and blessed family was now on the run, fearing the powers that be were after them. And it only got worse:
“Then Herod, when he saw that he had been tricked by the wise men, became furious, and he sent and killed all the male children in Bethlehem and in all that region who were two years old or under, according to the time that he had ascertained from the wise men. Then was fulfilled what was spoken by the prophet Jeremiah:
‘A voice was heard in Ramah,
weeping and loud lamentation,
Rachel weeping for her children;
she refused to be comforted, because they are no more (Matthew 2:16-18, ESV).’”
It went from messages from Angels, special treatment for a special couple, blessings by God, praises of people, grand financial gifts, and grand scenes to running for their lives, and living in hiding in a foreign land. It’s almost unimaginable to have such moments of elation and hope to live a life on the run and in fear.
The year 2020 has been like that for many of us; 2021 is not looking a whole lot more hopeful – if we believe what we’re being told by propped-up-experts. It’s as if somebody wants all of us to live without hope.
Oh, that’s right. There is one who wants us to be convinced there is no hope. There is a very real deceiver who wants to live in our heads with all kinds of negativity and hopelessness.
In a world and a time when hope and positivity are desperately needed, Christians have a very tangible and practical solution. Joseph, Mary, and Jesus were protected by God, despite how bleak it seemed. Ultimately, Jesus fulfilled the big plan, and conquered death so that we could all live with optimism and real hope.
Sure, this world can feel a lot more like hell than heaven, and this past year has certainly been evidence of that. However, God still grants blessings and tastes of heaven on earth. Through a real relationship with Jesus, we can live with peace, joy, hope, and a resolve which is unimaginable to those who have never known Him. We really are not of this world (John 15:19) . We are above this because our Lord is above it all.
If you’re interested in living an incredibly optimistic and hopeful life even during an elongated pandemic, talk to the people who do live like that. Talk to the genuine souls around you who know Jesus, and it shows.
Our circumstances are surface. There is so much more to life than what we see on the surface of things. There is hope beyond all the negativity. Reach back to the God of the universe who is trying to reach out to you right now. He cares for you more than you know. You really aren’t alone, and you don’t have to feel worn down by all the negativity anymore. There is a Savior. Things can and will get better – if you will receive His help.
(See Matthew 11:28; John 3:17; Romans 8:28)
