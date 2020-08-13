While gardening yesterday I found something quite peculiar.
There is an area where we throw large rocks we might want for a project later. Most of them are quite heavy. Near the bottom, but still visible, is a very large circular stone that’s too heavy to move without equipment.
I had to look closely to verify my find.
Coming out of the center of the stone was a tiny, single-stemmed yellow flower. There was no hole and no flower last year. Now there is. This one little plant had fought its way through a foot of rock to emerge into the sun and bloom.
I thought, “What a perfect example of resiliency,” as I gave it a well-earned drink of water.
When I look around me for a contemporary example of resiliency, it is the church. We have survived an onslaught of challenges. Moral relativism couldn’t shut us up. A pandemic couldn’t shut us down. Persecution couldn’t shut the lid on our signs and wonders.
Most of us didn’t expect a virus would continue to be our focus six months after the first cases were diagnosed. Face coverings and social distancing struck me similarly to the government’s announcement in 1963 that we had to put 5-number zip codes on our mail. “No one is really going to do this,” I said.
Wrong on all accounts!
Now, the resiliency of the church astounds me. We have found ways to worship with online services. We meet in huge parking lots, each car dialed into the same radio station that is broadcasting our message. We encourage each other with “zoom meetings.” and boxes of food, and small gifts left anonymously on doorsteps. We participate in giant, intricate webs of prayer, sacred nets that cover our worries.
Scripture is filled with examples of resiliency. The ancient Hebrews were conquered and enslaved time after time, but they always found a way to bounce back. God said to Joshua, “Be strong and of good courage; do not be afraid, nor be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” (Josh 1:9) No enemy could discourage the ancients’ belief that El Shaddai would always be with them.
The prophets were challenged, ignored, and even hated. But they persevered with resiliency.
Isaiah 41:10 says, “Fear not, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you. Yes, I will help you. I will uphold you with My righteous hand.” Nothing could silence the church’s early prophets.
After the crucifixion, Jesus’ followers were persecuted, martyred, forced into the catacombs, and their meeting places were burned to the ground. It was their persecution that eventually propelled them out of Jerusalem and into the lives of people all over the world. Every time difficulty attempted to bury them under a rubble of stones, they emerged and bloomed again with stronger and farther-reaching stems than they had before.
Resilience is accepting a new reality while the ground is still moving beneath our feet. Face coverings and social distancing and zip codes are a reality. Nothing says we have to like any of it. But our dogged perseverance assures that we will survive. Maybe it will be permanent—we will adapt and accept. Maybe it is temporary—we will hang in there until the inconveniences go away.
Maya Angelou could have been speaking of the church when she said, “I can be changed by what happens to me. But I refuse to be reduced by it.”
The little yellow flower in our rock continues to celebrate its emergence with small yellow blooms.
•••
Sylvia Peterson is a former co-pastor for Bald Hill Community Church and an author. She and her husband are chaplains for the Bald Hills Fire Department. You can email her at sylviap7@comcast.net. She is the author of the new book, "The Red Door: Where Hurt and Holiness Collide," which can be purchased at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
