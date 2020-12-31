I have a regifting box carefully stored in the basement. The contents include everything I have received and -- for a variety of reasons -- don’t want, but consider too valuable to throw away.
To date, it holds a sweater that is too big and a T-shirt that’s too small, a box of tea bags complete with karmic quotes, caffeinated popcorn, two knit scarves, an assortment of various under-$10 gift cards, and several coffee cups.
An eclectic assortment extraordinaire!
I’m a firm believer that I can keep the sentiment and kindness of the giver without being attached to whatever they gave me.
To my credit, I did not visit “the box” when planning this year’s Christmas gifts. However, when everything was wrapped and under the tree, I did take a peek inside. After all, there could be something I would like to give myself. There wasn’t.
The ethics of regifting is always a hot topic at Christmas. Two-thirds of people admit they have either regifted or are considering it. Some have practiced it shamelessly for years, while others find it to be a tawdry, if not a dangerous practice.
What happens if you accidentally regift someone who gave the gift to you last year?
J.R.R. Tolkien invented a word quite similar to “regift” when he wrote “The Hobbit.”
“Anything that Hobbits had no immediate use for, but were unwilling to throw away, they called mathom,” Tolkein wrote. “Their dwellings were apt to become rather crowded with mathoms, and many of the presents that passed from hand to hand were of that sort.”
I admit I am a shameless regifter of mathom. In my defense, some of the presents I bestow come with cards encouraging the new owner to do the same. Caffeinated popcorn is much better as a concept than a snack. So is tea with clever karmic suggestions.
God is also a regifter. During the season leading up to Christmas, we prepare to meet the Christ child again. We remember the same previously told story, and yet our expectant hope grows anew. God himself delivers the mysterious gift of a baby born to a virgin, and he presents him to us over and over again as if we’ve never heard the story before.
I was moved in new ways this year when I reopened the gospels. I watched the scandalous pregnancy of a young Jewish girl and was moved by her courage. I felt the conflict of Joseph, and his bold protection of his wife and their baby boy. Again I experienced the shock of shepherds as the night sky erupted with singing angels. I marveled that God could lead the Persian Magi to a tiny town on the outskirts of Judea.
In this one instance, receiving the same gift over and over is not an insult; the manger-laid baby is precious mathom from God who sees each one of us, and chooses the miraculous to include us in eternity.
Unlike the mathoms that fill a hobbit’s house with purposeless treasure, this gift is not useless. Unlike the regifting box in my basement, it was not chosen by hands who let it go lightly and without great thought and planning.
Each New Year we are presented with a choice. After we unwrap this incomprehensible gift, do we toss it in a box in the basement and wonder if later our taste will change and it will suddenly fit into our lives? Or do we joyfully and humbly receive what God has brought us, the mysterious gift of himself made flesh and born in a manger to die on a cross?
•••
Sylvia Peterson is former co-pastor for Bald Hill Community Church and an author. She and her husband are chaplains for the Bald Hills Fire Department. You can email her at sylviap7@comcast.net. She is the author of “The Red Door: Where Hurt and Holiness Collide,” which can be purchased at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.